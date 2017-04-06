Miami musicians infuse new life into Australian Music Scene

Doug Emery, Julio Hernandez, Dan Warner and Lee Levin contribute to Australian music Industry

Mahmood Khan I Will

-- A group of Miami musicians who are also members of The Barry Gibb band have combined their talents with those of Mahmood Khan, a renowned Australian world music artist. The collaboration has resulted in "I Will," with lyrics and vocals by Khan. The new song is the latest release from Khan. With "I Will," Khan has chosen to work with some of the best musicians playing today.The quartet of artists includes Doug Emery, Julio Hernandez, Lee Levin and Dan Warner. Emery, who serves as musical director and keyboardist for "I Will," has an impressive list of credits including Barbra Streisand, Tommy Torres, and Clay Aiken. Hernandez has been Barry Gibb's bassist since 2005 but has also worked with a number of other great musicians, including Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin and Lauryn Hill, resulting in over 600 album credits to his name. Lee Levin, the drummer for "I Will," has been named "Miami's most in-demand drummer" by, and has recorded with Shakira, Madonna, and The Backstreet Boys. Guitarist Dan Warner has session credits with popular artists such as Alicia Keys, Ziggy Marley and Keith Urban. Each of the performers on "I Will" brings their unique experience and flair to the track, infusing new life in Australian world music.Khan recorded "I Will" while preparing for his upcoming Oz tour, which starts May 13 at The Byron Theatre in Byron Bay.Khan made his mark on Australia in 2009 when he performed live at the Sydney Opera House, which resulted in his beloved single, "Like the River,"