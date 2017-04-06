 
Host Explore provides the best Web Hosting Services

Host Explore offers the best web hosting services to their worldwide customers at the most affordable prices.
 
 
HE_Logo-jpeg
HE_Logo-jpeg
 
SYDNEY, Australia - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Host Explore offers the best web hosting services to their worldwide customers at the most affordable prices. They are one of the leading web hosting service providers and offer reliable servers for web hosting.

Host Explore is one of the few web hosting providers who strongly believe in delivering hosting services at the most reasonable prices. Their web-hosting plans start at a reasonable price of$1.95 per month which many of the hosting providers fail to offer. Most of their new hosting plans come with features like SSL Protection, large bandwidth, large disk space, large dedicated memory, free SEO audit reports, and many other advanced features which usually come in much expensive hosting plans.

Host Explore has established a reputed position in the web hosting market by providing their clients with the best and affordable hosting solutions. They specialize in website hosting solutions that are capable of meeting the hosting requirements of small websites and even large scale corporate websites.

Your website is guaranteed to be operational 99.9% of the time in any calendar month as our service is guaranteed to be up 99.9%." said by the spoke person of Host Explore. He continued by quoting - "With the SLA guarantee we provide, you are privileged to have your sites running with zero problems or else we refund you with no issues.

Host Explore understands the growing number of users on the internet, due to which more companies are looking forward to improve the proper functioning of their websites. To help companies in improving their websites' performance, Host Explore feels proud to support many websites by providing them high quality web hosting services (http://www.hostexplore.com/). They provide their customers with far-reaching technical support in hosting services and they always strive to help their customers in any hosting requirements.

Host Explore has grown itself over the past 5 years as the leading web hosting and domain registration provider by offering top notch web hosting services in most of the renowned nations including – The US, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Indian and the UK. Their web hosting services include shared web hosting, dedicated servers, and domain registration for small businesses including server hosting, reseller hosting, WordPress hosting, VPS Hosting, Email Hosting, and many more solutions for individuals, families, organizations and businesses.

To know more about them or to register your business domain name and opt for the right hosting services for your business browse through their website today at Hostexplore.com.

About The Company:

Host Explore is a web hosting company which came into inception in the year 2012. They work with a motive to provide the best and most affordable website hosting services across USA, Europe, Canada, Singapore, and India. They offer the premium server class hardware, which is a winning point to them over other web hosting service providers. Also all accounts are provisioned on our multi-cpu, multi-core, enterprise class servers. To give you super-fast speed and stability, their plans come with server class of Raid1-10 and SAS hard drives and up to 32GB of RAM. Besides this, they also provide SLA guarantee to have your sites running with zero problems.

Contact
HostExplore
***@hostexplore.com
End
Source:HostExplore
Email:***@hostexplore.com
Tags:Web Hosting Services, Shared Server Hosting, Dedicated Server Hosting
Industry:Internet
Location:Sydney - New South Wales - Australia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
