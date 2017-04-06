News By Tag
Canadian Ebenal focuses on Thailand race after double podium performance
Rounds 1&2 were held at the Sepang International Circuit alongside the Blancpain GT Asia series.
Having never driven a GT car, Maxx Ebenal was in for a busy first race weekend. The #33 Leipert Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan was entered in the Pro-Am class with driving duties being shared with long time AM racer, Mikko Eskilinen.
With a threat of rain on Saturday afternoon, Mikko started race #1 on slick tires. After the majority of Mikko's first stint, the weather changed, and it started to rain just in time for the mandatory 86 second pit stop/driver change.
The Leipert Motorsport crew changed to rain tires, and Maxx Ebenal jumped in the 620HP Lamborghini Huracan having never experienced the car in wet weather.
Ebenal quickly adapted to the track grip levels, and was consisitently running the same lap times as the leaders.
A strong stint, and late race pass allowed Ebenal and Eskilinen to bring home 2nd place in class for race #1.
The second 50-minute race would be held slightly earlier in the day on Sunday, which meant a higher chance of a dry track.
Maxx Ebenal would start the #33 StarCreate Auto sponsored Lamborghini on the 3rd row. The first rolling start was abandoned due to the formation not being held on the first row. The second attempt was successful, and Ebenal gained a position on the start.
Maxx stayed running 4th overall for his entire 30 minute stint, and after a quick pit stop/driver change, Mikko was able to finish the race again in 2nd place in PRO-AM class.
Maxx Ebenal now looks forward to the next races in Thailand at the Chang Buriram circuit in May. "This year the field is very strong, with many drivers coming from Europe with years of experience in the Lamborghini. I learnt a lot this first race weekend about the car, and the driving style, and I look forward to getting back in the car to improve, and show my pace."
Follow Maxx Ebenal at http://www.maxxebenal.com
