Prime Minister Turnbull and Mr. Tehan lack Cybersecurity knowledge and promote false jobs Cybersecurity experts say

Mr. Simon Smith from www.cybersecurity.com.au finds major flaws with the so-called Government's promise to increase Cybersecurity jobs to fix the problem' in Australia. He finds Mr. Tehan displays a lack of education in Cybersecurity and is allegedly setting up young people for failure, promoting false job opportunities, and misleading the public.