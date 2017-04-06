News By Tag
GoDoct an innovative step by Bhargava Phytolab in homoeopathy
Homeopathy is one of the best ways to treat a number of diseases.
What is the out of the box answer to find a homeopath easily?
Bhargava Phytolab has come up with this concept of GoDoct which is a Homeopathic doctor's search portal. This is the first of its kind in India. This portal not only helps patients find doctors, but this is also an easy way of finding other doctors and sharing reports of patients for online discussions and much more. This is also one of the best and one of the most innovative ways of promoting homeopathy among people. Also accepting appointments of patients becomes an easy thing when the doctor is listed on GoDoct.
Just look at the array of opportunities:
India's first online portal for homeopathy doctors is truly a great initiative where homeopathic doctors can establish themselves in the online world. It gives them an opportunity for branding. With more and more people depending on the internet to search for various services it is more than obvious that this online portal for homeopathic doctors is definitely going to get a huge response. This portal already has a large number of ace homeopathy doctors listed in their database and it is high time that every good homeopathy doctor in India who wants to reach out to a wide number of patients creates a profile on GoDoct.
