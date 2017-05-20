 
Mastering College Admissions Seminar

Empower yourself in the college admissions process with Larry Winters
 
FREEHOLD, N.J. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- You're invited to attend a FREE 60 minute seminar to empower yourself in the college admissions process!

Who: Larry Winters, President of Academy College Coaches

What: Mastering College Admissions Seminar

Where:  American Hotel & Conference Center
18-20 Main Street | Freehold, NJ 07728

When: Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am

Why: Demystify the confusing admissions process and prepare to position yourself as a top applicant.

How: Register on our website

Academy College Coaches has empowered thousands of students gain admission into the top colleges by:

*Selecting a major based on strengths and experiences
*Building a list of colleges that match career, academic and personal goals
*Crafting essays that showcase passions and personality
*Developing powerful resumes that stand out
*Practicing interview skills to impress admissions counselors
*Establishing and meeting deadlines
*Completing professional quality applications

Can't attend our seminar? Schedule your free 45-minute college planning consultation today. During this one on one session, you'll get feedback on your current college profile, as well as ways to strengthen it through our services.

To schedule your consultation, please visit:
http://www.academycollegecoaches.com/free-consultation
Email:***@academycollegecoaches.com Email Verified
