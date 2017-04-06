ReAmp Recording Studios In Tustin Announces New Ownership And Grand Re-Opening Celebration on

Successful Tustin, CA based recording facility ReAmp Studios sold to Southern California entrepreneurs with a grand re-opening celebration set for early May.

-- ReAmp Recording Studios has announced their sale and upcoming grand re-opening celebration of their thriving studio in Southern California. The professional recording destination remains in business daily, and has exciting plans for growth in 2017. The ReAmp team invites friends, family and local media to a special invite-only event on May 4, 2017 to kick off new ownership and expanded studio offerings.Local entrepreneurs Sharifa Dickenson and Bobby Dorsainvil made the decision to purchase ReAmp out of their passion for music, family and desire to scale the recording studio's business to new levels. ReAmp offers a variety of recording, mixing and artist development services, and will continue to focus on providing unsigned, independent and major label clients a top tier experience at competitive pricing. ReAmp was initially owned by Krazy Bone of Bone Thugs–N- Harmony and built by Steven Perkins with the construction process being documented by Pro Audio website Gearslutz.With strong entrepreneurial and musical backgrounds, Dorsainvil worked for many years in music production and Dickenson spent many years as a professional video producer in New York. Both also take pride in their ethnic background, being Haitian and Barbadian/Bajan respectively and keeping the pulse of Caribbean rooted music in their blood. While ReAmp is known for and proud to work with all genres of music, they are also excited to support popular Caribbean genres such as Soca, Reggae, Dance Hall and Kompa.The grand re-opening event on May 4 will be hosted by popular Los Angeles based comedian Donald George, and musical performances have been confirmed by Sterling Jones, Joy Pond and other special guests to be announced. Champagne, wine, beer and snacks will be provided and at 5:30pm guests can arrive early for a very special ribbon cutting by the city of Tustin.Ribbon Cutting by city of Tustin (Open To Public)Grand Opening celebration and musical performances (Must RSVP)ReAmp's facility is composed of master level equipment, studio acoustics and construction that rival those of prestigious Los Angeles, Nashville & New York recording locations. Since their opening in 2015 by founders Stefani Rose and award winning producer Daniel Martin, ReAmp has provided memorable service to their vast number of clients and the new founders guarantee to do the same. With the acquisition, ReAmp is proud to bring over Tyler Wirtz to head in-house engineering, production and to act as general manager for the recording facility.The ReAmp team has also announced they will be presenting at the 2017 ASCAP Expo this April from the 13through the 15. Founder Daniel Martin will be presenting on the topic of making music and will be awarding a lucky winner studio time in the expo's on-site contest.Bob BradleyPublicist714.321.1471Press@BobBradley.infoReAmp Studios is located in Southern California and covers over 2,000 square ft. of studio space. It is home to both state-of-art digital and vintage gear, including a rare and coveted Amek APC 1000 console that has been used to record platinum award-winning artists such as Chamillionare and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.Whether you're looking to track scratch demos or high-quality masters, ReAmp is your studio destination. At our Tustin location, we work with all genres and can accommodate most budgets.Our experienced studio team is composed of producers, award-winning singers, songwriting and engineers. We are dedicated to nurturing the local music scene and providing the highest quality services available, including recording, mixing, mastering and music education workshops. Everyone on our team is insanely passionate about music, and our clients thrive on our energy, creativity and integrity.