Family of Civil War Captain to attend Rollins Cemetery Cleanup Day April 15th

-- There will be a work day for cleanup and maintenance of the Rollins Cemetery in Loudon County Tennessee at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2017.The Rollins Cemetery was created in 1979 by TVA prior to flooding the area for the Tellico Reservoir project. Graves from eight area cemeteries were reinterred at the Rollins Cemetery, located on Riden Road in Greenback, Tennessee. All of these cemeteries originated around 1830; some the resting place of close-knit family and community members while others were home to exclusively slave graves.The Sons of Confederate Veterans Knoxville Chapter is providing volunteers to work on the cemetery cleanup and restoration on Saturday. This organization preserves the history and legacy of those who fought to preserve liberty and freedom, so future generations can understand the motives that animated the Southern Cause.Led by Director Brian Fox, members will be working to eliminate weeds and underbrush, as well as taking down trees in the cemetery.Family members of Civil War Veteran Peter Moser, a Confederate Captain who was captured at Vicksburg, will be present during the work day on Saturday.Tellico Village (Vonore) resident and local historian Gary Mulliner is coordinating the effort, and volunteers are invited to help. Please contact Gary at jcandgm@aol.com to receive location information, schedules, tools, and types of workers needed."Riden Road was in such a state of disrepair that it was impassable, and the cemetery has become grown over with noxious weeds and underbrush,"explained Mulliner. "Area businesses have risen to the occasion to help restore this cemetery for the dignity of those buried there and their families. The road has now been repaired, and this work day should go a long way toward restoring the property and preserving history."According to Mulliner, the following individuals and businesses have also contributed to the restoration of the road and cemetery:Vulcan Sand & Gravel (Jordan King) donated 220,000 pounds of gravel for the road.Buddy Bradshaw, Mayor of Loudon County and Eddie Simpson, Superintendent of Roads in Loudon County donated equipment and the road crew for grading roads and hauling gravel.TVA (Darrell Cuthbertsen)provided a heavy duty gate and approval to do the work (on TRDA/TVA property).TRDA (Ron Hammontree) provided approval and 160,000 pounds of gravel to complete the road repair.After the cleanup work is done, Mulliner plans to create a kiosk in cooperation with TVA Archives that will include a map of the gravesites' location at the Rollins cemetery, including an outline of where the previous cemeteries are now located.He is seeking people who may be descendants of those who are buried in the Rollins Cemetery, and is planning a memorial service for the families on the restored property. The following cemeteries were moved to this location: Blair, Gray, Hughes, Jackson Slave #2, Latimore/Curtis/Moser, Latimore Slave, Moser Slave, and Unnamed Cemetery #70.