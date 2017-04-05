 
News By Tag
* Closing Services
* Palm Coast
* Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Palm Coast
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Two Covenant Closing & Title Services Agents Earn State Licenses

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Closing Services
* Palm Coast
* Real Estate

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Palm Coast - Florida - US

PALM COAST, Fla. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Jennifer Perez, owner of Covenant Closing & Title Services, is pleased to announce that two of her employees have earned new state licenses.

Susan Flanagan and Andrea O'Connor both recently earned their State of Florida "Title Agent" licenses.

Flanagan, a title and escrow officer, joined Covenant Closing & Title Services in January 2015. She has more than 30 years' experience in customer service and has been in the real estate industry since 2006, when she received her real estate license.

O'Connor, who also serves as a title and escrow officer, joined Covenant Title and Closings in November 2016. Andrea has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Framingham State University and has more than 16 years' experience working in real estate conveyancing.

As a Title and Escrow Officers, they both work with buyers, sellers, lenders and realtors in all aspects of the closing process.

"We are so proud of Susan and Andrea for the hard work they put into earning their state licenses," said Perez. "This hard work will not only pay off for them personally, but also allow them to broaden the services they may now offer our customers and we are thrilled about that."

# # #

Covenant Closing & Title Services employs seven staff members, hiring one since the company was purchased. In addition, Ralph Perez (Jennifer's father), is the serves as Vice President of Business Development for the company, Becky Carr is VP of Operations, and J. Taitingfong is VP of Process and Information. The company's goal is to improve processes and service levels for all customers. One unique service they offer is mobile closings, meeting a borrower, when they are ready to close, wherever is most convenient for them, in Florida or anywhere else in the United States.

Covenant Closing & Title is located at 4879 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Unit 4 in Palm Coast. They can be reached at 386-986-4623.

Contact
Jennifer Perez, President
***@indepthsolutions.com
End
Source:Covenant Closing & Title Services
Email:***@indepthsolutions.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing 2 Go News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share