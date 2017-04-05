Two Covenant Closing & Title Services Agents Earn State Licenses

Contact

-- Jennifer Perez, owner of Covenant Closing & Title Services, is pleased to announce that two of her employees have earned new state licenses.Susan Flanagan and Andrea O'Connor both recently earned their State of Florida "Title Agent" licenses.Flanagan, a title and escrow officer, joined Covenant Closing & Title Services in January 2015. She has more than 30 years' experience in customer service and has been in the real estate industry since 2006, when she received her real estate license.O'Connor, who also serves as a title and escrow officer, joined Covenant Title and Closings in November 2016. Andrea has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Framingham State University and has more than 16 years' experience working in real estate conveyancing.As a Title and Escrow Officers, they both work with buyers, sellers, lenders and realtors in all aspects of the closing process."We are so proud of Susan and Andrea for the hard work they put into earning their state licenses," said Perez. "This hard work will not only pay off for them personally, but also allow them to broaden the services they may now offer our customers and we are thrilled about that."# # #Covenant Closing & Title Services employs seven staff members, hiring one since the company was purchased. In addition, Ralph Perez (Jennifer's father), is the serves as Vice President of Business Development for the company, Becky Carr is VP of Operations, and J. Taitingfong is VP of Process and Information. The company's goal is to improve processes and service levels for all customers. One unique service they offer is mobile closings, meeting a borrower, when they are ready to close, wherever is most convenient for them, in Florida or anywhere else in the United States.Covenant Closing & Title is located at 4879 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Unit 4 in Palm Coast. They can be reached at 386-986-4623.