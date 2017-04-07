Country(s)
Industry News
PRYDE and NFL Pro Bowler Josh Cribbs Partner to Mentor At-Risk Youth
P.R.Y.D.E. (Partners Reaching Youth Thru Developmental Education) is a newly formed 501(c)(3) local charity and funding is urgently needed to provide various educational and mentoring programs to at-risk youth. They work with the Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative and local school districts to identify at-risk youth and provide them with sports, music, dance, performing arts, culinary arts, military, educational and mentoring programs. Since public schools desperately lack enrichment programs that provide students with an outlet to express themselves creatively and to keep them motivated, many chose to disengage or drop out. Youth who participate in sports and music programs are seven times more likely to graduate from high school. Together P.R.Y.D.E., Josh Cribbs and several other partners will offer youth the opportunity to participate in multiple programs under one umbrella.
To help P.R.Y.D.E. raise urgently needed funds for their educational and mentoring programs, donors can enter the P.R.Y.D.E. 2017 Win a Dream Corvette Raffle fundraiser. For a one hundred dollar donation, entrants will have a chance to win a 2017 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport plus Fifteen Thousand dollars for taxes. The Grand Prize dream car features a LT1 6.2 liter engine with 460 HP, eight speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, GS Heritage package, removable top and 1LT interior option. The odds of winning are great as only three thousand tickets are being sold. Donations will help provide an invaluable service to local communities by funding programs that help at-risk youth become productive, contributing citizens. To support P.R.Y.D.E.'s fundraiser, donations can be made at www.winadreamcorvette.com or 216-904-4733.
Ernest Minor, the Executive Director of P.R.Y.D.E., recognizes that an at-risk youth is an at-risk community. He is passionate about mentoring at-risk kids and is determined to work hard to help them transition into adulthood successfully by avoiding crime and achieving academic and financial success. He started P.R.Y.D.E. Mentoring Academy in honor of his father, Earl Minor, who dedicated his life catering to at-risk youth as a minister, police officer and program director of one of the first PAL (Police Athletic League) Centers. "We are excited about the addition of Josh Cribbs and One Six Security to our mentoring and career training programs and as a proud Clevelander, I'm looking forward to working with him," said Minor.
