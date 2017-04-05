News By Tag
Free Infographic Resume Builder For Job Seekers
"Visualast.com is our latest initiative to help the job seekers get a perfect resume." Said James Moore, the Founder of Visualast. "At MooreSuccess Inc. our goal is to be the premiere executive recruiting firm in North America and we look to assist business large and small with matching the right candidate with the right employer in the least amount of time." He added. James has helped thousands of candidates and recruiters in the process of hiring and has expressed great excitement for this new resume building platform.
The job market isn't making a fast recovery. There are numerous individuals who are still out of work that are more than qualified for positions. With more and more people getting higher education and less and less opportunities becoming available Americans are finding themselves in some tough situations. The first line to gain employment is your resume. Having a resume that can stand out from the others is a much needed weapon to add to your arsenal. Visualast poses to be just that weapon to help your resume land in the hands of the hiring manager.
At Visualast.com, candidates will be able to easily input information and a fully formatted resume will be generated for them. Moreover, they will also get an option to add a picture along with their resume. Furthermore, they will be able to create an infographic resume that will not only be stylish but will also make them stand out from the rest of their competition. In addition, downloading options will also be given to save their resumes in PDF or JPEG formats.
Another latest and amazing feature of this platform will be that candidates will be able to distribute their resume online. Each user will be given a custom URL that will be able to be shared online to help them land a job. With some of the most amazing theme designs to choose from, the resume will be ready within 10 minutes time and the best part is that the site is free to use so no payment is required. For more details visit https://visualast.com today.
