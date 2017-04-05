 
News By Tag
* Resume Builder
* Visualast
* Infographic Resume
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Free Infographic Resume Builder For Job Seekers

 
 
Visualast
Visualast
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Resume Builder
* Visualast
* Infographic Resume

Industry:
* Human resources

Location:
* Chicago - Illinois - US

CHICAGO - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- MooreSuccess Inc. has announced that they are launching an all new website that will build resumes for the job seekers around the world. Visualast.com is expected to be launched very soon and is the latest initiative of MooreSuccess. The website will have amazing resume building feature and will be a perfect help to get recruited quickly. MooreSuccess is a renowned name in the world of recruiting and has made a mark in the HR arena with its results driven executive recruiting and job placement services.

"Visualast.com is our latest initiative to help the job seekers get a perfect resume." Said James Moore, the Founder of Visualast. "At MooreSuccess Inc. our goal is to be the premiere executive recruiting firm in North America and we look to assist business large and small with matching the right candidate with the right employer in the least amount of time." He added. James has helped thousands of candidates and recruiters in the process of hiring and has expressed great excitement for this new resume building platform.

The job market isn't making a fast recovery. There are numerous individuals who are still out of work that are more than qualified for positions. With more and more people getting higher education and less and less opportunities becoming available Americans are finding themselves in some tough situations. The first line to gain employment is your resume. Having a resume that can stand out from the others is a much needed weapon to add to your arsenal. Visualast poses to be just that weapon to help your resume land in the hands of the hiring manager.

At Visualast.com, candidates will be able to easily input information and a fully formatted resume will be generated for them. Moreover, they will also get an option to add a picture along with their resume. Furthermore, they will be able to create an infographic resume that will not only be stylish but will also make them stand out from the rest of their competition. In addition, downloading options will also be given to save their resumes in PDF or JPEG formats.

Another latest and amazing feature of this platform will be that candidates will be able to distribute their resume online.  Each user will be given a custom URL that will be able to be shared online to help them land a job. With some of the most amazing theme designs to choose from, the resume will be ready within 10 minutes time and the best part is that the site is free to use so no payment is required. For more details visit https://visualast.com today.

Contact
James Moore
***@getmooresuccess.com
End
Source:
Email:***@getmooresuccess.com
Tags:Resume Builder, Visualast, Infographic Resume
Industry:Human resources
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MooreSuccess Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share