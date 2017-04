WiRmobile launches first Wisconsin location

Mobile marketing firm helps local businesses find new customers and turns their existing customers into digital advocates

-- WiRmobile has launched its first Wisconsin location, headquartered in Delafield, Wis. Lori Krzewinski is the engagement manager of the mobile marketing firm; Krzewinski chose the name WiRmobile because it defines the region she grew up in and where she wants to grow her business and the businesses she is able to help with text message marketing.WiRmobile helps local businesses find new customers and turns their existing customers into digital advocates through the use of text messaging. WiRmobile builds a company's customer list and reaches them with timely and specific offers designed to keep that business foremost in their minds. Programs are created specifically for a business and demographics.Krzewinski said, "I worked for corporate American for more than 25 years yet always wanted to do something for myself and my husband. The reason I chose mobile marketing is that I understand the technology, have always been customer-service oriented, and I can help small businesses become more successful without spending additional time on their business. As a full-service partner, we will mobile optimize your website, generate more reviews and get customers to return more often through loyalty and text message marketing strategies."WiRmobile serves clients such as restaurants, salons, tanning salons, car washes, delis, bars & nightclubs, ice cream/frozen yogurt shops, sports complexes, automotive service centers, retail boutiques, fitness centers, and more.For more information, contact Lori Krzewinski, engagement manager, at 262-349-0141 or Lori@WiRmobile.com . WiRmobile is located at 3215 Golf Road, Suite 226, Delafield, Wis., 53018. www.WiRmobile.com