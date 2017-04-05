News By Tag
WiRmobile launches first Wisconsin location
Mobile marketing firm helps local businesses find new customers and turns their existing customers into digital advocates
WiRmobile helps local businesses find new customers and turns their existing customers into digital advocates through the use of text messaging. WiRmobile builds a company's customer list and reaches them with timely and specific offers designed to keep that business foremost in their minds. Programs are created specifically for a business and demographics.
Krzewinski said, "I worked for corporate American for more than 25 years yet always wanted to do something for myself and my husband. The reason I chose mobile marketing is that I understand the technology, have always been customer-service oriented, and I can help small businesses become more successful without spending additional time on their business. As a full-service partner, we will mobile optimize your website, generate more reviews and get customers to return more often through loyalty and text message marketing strategies."
WiRmobile serves clients such as restaurants, salons, tanning salons, car washes, delis, bars & nightclubs, ice cream/frozen yogurt shops, sports complexes, automotive service centers, retail boutiques, fitness centers, and more.
For more information, contact Lori Krzewinski, engagement manager, at 262-349-0141 or Lori@WiRmobile.com. WiRmobile is located at 3215 Golf Road, Suite 226, Delafield, Wis., 53018. www.WiRmobile.com
