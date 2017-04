The Noe Valley Bakery Celebrates 22 Years With The Opening Of A Second Location

Noe Valley's Beloved Neighborhood Bakery Celebrates the Official Launch a Second Location in West Portal

-- When it comes to creating delicious baked goods while fostering that community neighborhood feel, the Noe Valley Bakery knows a thing or two. Over the last twenty-two years they have had the joy of helping Noe Valley celebrate it's life milestones — from birthday cakes to wedding cakes or simple a chocolate chip cookie as a reward for a high test score. And after two decades of being a mainstay of the community in the Noe Valley corridor, they're celebrating as they present the official launch of their second location in West Portal."We can't be more excited to be extending into West Portal." Owner, Mary Gassen says. "We realized that as a city, San Francisco is generally baking really great breads. But with many of our fellow bakeries serving more central communities, there really is a desert of great bakeries on the west side of the city. With West Portal being a family-oriented neighborhood similar to Noe Valley, we felt their community values were a perfect fit for everything we stand for."With the new location, the team has been afforded more space, and an opportunity to fulfill a long-dreamed idea: creating a bakery cafe a beautiful sun drenched cafe to sit and linger with a friend over a perfect croissant and cappuccino.Similar to the 24th Street location, The West Portal location will host traditional breakfast pastries and coffee for commuters. The Twin Peaks Tunnel shuffles as many as thousands of commuters to and from the West Portal tunnel daily, setting the new bakery in just the right spot to grab a bite on the way to work.But in addition, the West Portal location will offer their signature breads toasted, quiches and savory pastries in addition to a full menu of sandwiches and salads.With as many as 60 Bay Area restaurant's closing just in the last six months, keeping a food business open in San Francisco is no small challenge. Rent increases over the last five years have pushed many mom-and-pop shops or vintage businesses out of the city. But Noe Valley Bakery, who recently celebrated their second decade on 24th Street attributes their success to standing in their brand's commitment to their neighborhood.says Mary Gassen. "Their bets have been handsomely rewarded by both the Noe Valley community and the excited West Portal community. In preparation for their expansion, Noe Valley Bakery began offering Credibles accounts to patrons, as a way to "open a tab" with the bakery (Visit: https://credibles.co/ offering/noevalleybakery for details). In preparation for their expansion, Noe Valley Bakery began offering Credibles accounts to patrons, as a way to "open a tab" with the bakery (Visit: https://credibles.co/ offering/noevalleybakery for details). The result has been two-fold: the bakery was able to raise a good percentage of the capital they needed to open the West Portal location, while offering patrons rewards (such as free bread or additional credits) for opening their tabs in advance of the new opening. Guittard 81% Dark Chocolate Frosting Inside and OutCarrot Cake: Shredded Carrots, Pineapple, Toasted Walnuts, Cream Cheese Icing Inside and OutStrawberry Cake: Vanilla Chiffon Cake, Fresh Strawberry Bavarian Cream, Strawberry Whipped CreamSalted Caramel: Devil's Food Chocolate Cake, House-made Salted Burnt Caramel Bavarian Cream, Chocolate Buttercream, Chocolate Ganache, Maldon Sea SaltThe Birthday Cake: Devil's Food Chocolate Cake, Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream,Vanilla Buttercream, Festive JimmiesFor complete menu options including cookies, pies, desserts, cupcakes and speciality coffee drinks, please see our full menu ( http://noevalleybakery.com/ ) (noevalleybakery.com)