 
News By Tag
* Grand Opening
* Small Business
* San Francisco
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876

The Noe Valley Bakery Celebrates 22 Years With The Opening Of A Second Location

Noe Valley's Beloved Neighborhood Bakery Celebrates the Official Launch a Second Location in West Portal
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Grand Opening
Small Business
San Francisco

Industry:
Food

Location:
San Francisco - California - US

Subject:
Companies

SAN FRANCISCO - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- When it comes to creating delicious baked goods while fostering that community neighborhood feel, the Noe Valley Bakery knows a thing or two. Over the last twenty-two years they have had the joy of helping Noe Valley celebrate it's life milestones — from birthday cakes to wedding cakes or simple a chocolate chip cookie as a reward for a high test score. And after two decades of being a mainstay of the community in the Noe Valley corridor, they're celebrating as they present the official launch of their second location in West Portal.

"We can't be more excited to be extending into West Portal." Owner, Mary Gassen says. "We realized that as a city, San Francisco is generally baking really great breads. But with many of our fellow bakeries serving more central communities, there really is a desert of great bakeries on the west side of the city. With West Portal being a family-oriented neighborhood similar to Noe Valley, we felt their community values were a perfect fit for everything we stand for."

A NEW CAFE MENU

With the new location, the team has been afforded more space, and an opportunity to fulfill a long-dreamed idea: creating a bakery cafe a beautiful sun drenched cafe to sit and linger with a friend over a perfect croissant and cappuccino.

Similar to the 24th Street location, The West Portal location will host traditional breakfast pastries and coffee for commuters. The Twin Peaks Tunnel shuffles as many as thousands of commuters to and from the West Portal tunnel daily, setting the new bakery in just the right spot to grab a bite on the way to work.

But in addition, the West Portal location will offer their signature breads toasted, quiches and savory pastries in addition to a full menu of sandwiches and salads.

A RARE SAN FRANCISCO SUCCESS STORY

With as many as 60 Bay Area restaurant's closing just in the last six months, keeping a food business open in San Francisco is no small challenge. Rent increases over the last five years have pushed many mom-and-pop shops or vintage businesses out of the city. But Noe Valley Bakery, who recently celebrated their second decade on 24th Street attributes their success to standing in their brand's commitment to their neighborhood.

"Tastes have changed over the years. We've had to adjust our menu with changing palettes and keep ahead of our customers expectations for both a quality product and experience every time they come into the bakery." says Mary Gassen. "We pride ourselves on being the kind of place where your food is being made right in front of you by people who remember your name."

Their bets have been handsomely rewarded by both the Noe Valley community and the excited West Portal community. In preparation for their expansion, Noe Valley Bakery began offering Credibles accounts to patrons, as a way to "open a tab" with the bakery (Visit: https://credibles.co/offering/noevalleybakery for details). The result has been two-fold: the bakery was able to raise a good percentage of the capital they needed to open the West Portal location, while offering patrons rewards (such as free bread or additional credits) for opening their tabs in advance of the new opening.

"We are more than excited to begin serving the community of West Portal," commentated Mary Gassen. "This has been a dream of ours for years."

Featured Cafe Menu

Toast with creamy butter

Crusty White
Levain
Seeded Levain
Double Raisin
Fig Bread

Add: Spiced sugar or fleur de sel

Add toppings: apple butter, maple cream & red walnuts, almost & chocolate butter, extra virgin olive oil & fleur de sel, Teleme cheese & honey

Tiles

Ham & Cheese

Apples, Manchego, Sliced Almonds & Wild Honey

Marinated artichokes & Cheese

Sliders

The Breakfast Slider

Roast Beef, Grafton Cheddar, Creole Slaw

Roast Turkey, Arugula, Porcini Mayonnaise

Smoked Salmon, Farmers Cheese, Cucumbers, Chives

Quiche

Meat

Vegetarian

Signature Beverages

Iced Tea

Coke

Diet Coke

Pellegrino

Orange Juice

Artisan Breads

Aged Asiago Cheese Loaf & Roll
Sweet Baguette

Caramelized Onion Sesame Baguette

Walnut Multigrain

Sourdough Batard

Crusty White

Sour Rye

Caraway Seeds

Black Mission Fig

Apricot-Ginger

Double Raisin

Chocolate Cherry: guittard chocolate and tart red cherries

Olive Levain: Greek & Italian olives, Thyme

Sandwich Bread: Wheat and Multigrain

Breadsticks: Sesame and Asiago

Challah: plain, sesame, poppy & dinner rolls

Seeded Levain – "20th Anniversary Bread: pumpkin, flax & sunflower seeds

Sour Wheat Levain, made with muscat grapes [Amador County] 1993

Breakfast Pastries

Croissants made with European Butter: Butter, chocolate [Valrhona], raspberry
Twice Baked Almond Croissant

Ham Tart: Applewood Smoked Ham topped with 3 cheesesFruit Slab: Seasonal flavors

Savory Slab

Morning Bun
Kouign Amann

Bearclaw: Chocolate-almond

Scones: Blueberry-Pecan, Cranberry Meyer Lemon, White Cheddar & Chive

Muffins: Browned Butter Blueberry, Bran with Candied Orange Peel

Pound Cake

Quiche: Meat & Vegetarian options

House & Birthday Cakes

Chocolate Mousse Cake: Chocolate Chiffon Cake, Raspberry Jam, Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Ganache,

Red Velvet: Buttermilk Chocolate Cake, Cream Cheese Icing Inside and Out

Got Milk?: Devil's Food Chocolate Cake, E. Guittard 81% Dark Chocolate Frosting Inside and Out

Carrot Cake: Shredded Carrots, Pineapple, Toasted Walnuts, Cream Cheese Icing Inside and Out

Strawberry Cake: Vanilla Chiffon Cake, Fresh Strawberry Bavarian Cream, Strawberry Whipped Cream

Salted Caramel: Devil's Food Chocolate Cake, House-made Salted Burnt Caramel Bavarian Cream, Chocolate Buttercream, Chocolate Ganache, Maldon Sea Salt

The Birthday Cake: Devil's Food Chocolate Cake, Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream,

Vanilla Buttercream, Festive Jimmies

For complete menu options including cookies, pies, desserts, cupcakes and speciality coffee drinks, please see our full menu (http://noevalleybakery.com/) (noevalleybakery.com)
End
Source:
Email:***@noevalleybakery.com
Tags:Grand Opening, Small Business, San Francisco
Industry:Food
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share