The Noe Valley Bakery Celebrates 22 Years With The Opening Of A Second Location
Noe Valley's Beloved Neighborhood Bakery Celebrates the Official Launch a Second Location in West Portal
"We can't be more excited to be extending into West Portal." Owner, Mary Gassen says. "We realized that as a city, San Francisco is generally baking really great breads. But with many of our fellow bakeries serving more central communities, there really is a desert of great bakeries on the west side of the city. With West Portal being a family-oriented neighborhood similar to Noe Valley, we felt their community values were a perfect fit for everything we stand for."
A NEW CAFE MENU
With the new location, the team has been afforded more space, and an opportunity to fulfill a long-dreamed idea: creating a bakery cafe a beautiful sun drenched cafe to sit and linger with a friend over a perfect croissant and cappuccino.
Similar to the 24th Street location, The West Portal location will host traditional breakfast pastries and coffee for commuters. The Twin Peaks Tunnel shuffles as many as thousands of commuters to and from the West Portal tunnel daily, setting the new bakery in just the right spot to grab a bite on the way to work.
But in addition, the West Portal location will offer their signature breads toasted, quiches and savory pastries in addition to a full menu of sandwiches and salads.
A RARE SAN FRANCISCO SUCCESS STORY
With as many as 60 Bay Area restaurant's closing just in the last six months, keeping a food business open in San Francisco is no small challenge. Rent increases over the last five years have pushed many mom-and-pop shops or vintage businesses out of the city. But Noe Valley Bakery, who recently celebrated their second decade on 24th Street attributes their success to standing in their brand's commitment to their neighborhood.
"Tastes have changed over the years. We've had to adjust our menu with changing palettes and keep ahead of our customers expectations for both a quality product and experience every time they come into the bakery." says Mary Gassen. "We pride ourselves on being the kind of place where your food is being made right in front of you by people who remember your name."
Their bets have been handsomely rewarded by both the Noe Valley community and the excited West Portal community. In preparation for their expansion, Noe Valley Bakery began offering Credibles accounts to patrons, as a way to "open a tab" with the bakery (Visit: https://credibles.co/
"We are more than excited to begin serving the community of West Portal," commentated Mary Gassen. "This has been a dream of ours for years."
Featured Cafe Menu
Toast with creamy butter
Crusty White
Levain
Seeded Levain
Double Raisin
Fig Bread
Add: Spiced sugar or fleur de sel
Add toppings: apple butter, maple cream & red walnuts, almost & chocolate butter, extra virgin olive oil & fleur de sel, Teleme cheese & honey
Tiles
Ham & Cheese
Apples, Manchego, Sliced Almonds & Wild Honey
Marinated artichokes & Cheese
Sliders
The Breakfast Slider
Roast Beef, Grafton Cheddar, Creole Slaw
Roast Turkey, Arugula, Porcini Mayonnaise
Smoked Salmon, Farmers Cheese, Cucumbers, Chives
Quiche
Meat
Vegetarian
Signature Beverages
Iced Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Pellegrino
Orange Juice
Artisan Breads
Aged Asiago Cheese Loaf & Roll
Sweet Baguette
Caramelized Onion Sesame Baguette
Walnut Multigrain
Sourdough Batard
Crusty White
Sour Rye
Caraway Seeds
Black Mission Fig
Apricot-Ginger
Double Raisin
Chocolate Cherry: guittard chocolate and tart red cherries
Olive Levain: Greek & Italian olives, Thyme
Sandwich Bread: Wheat and Multigrain
Breadsticks:
Challah: plain, sesame, poppy & dinner rolls
Seeded Levain – "20th Anniversary Bread: pumpkin, flax & sunflower seeds
Sour Wheat Levain, made with muscat grapes [Amador County] 1993
Breakfast Pastries
Croissants made with European Butter: Butter, chocolate [Valrhona], raspberry
Twice Baked Almond Croissant
Ham Tart: Applewood Smoked Ham topped with 3 cheesesFruit Slab: Seasonal flavors
Savory Slab
Morning Bun
Kouign Amann
Bearclaw: Chocolate-almond
Scones: Blueberry-Pecan, Cranberry Meyer Lemon, White Cheddar & Chive
Muffins: Browned Butter Blueberry, Bran with Candied Orange Peel
Pound Cake
Quiche: Meat & Vegetarian options
House & Birthday Cakes
Chocolate Mousse Cake: Chocolate Chiffon Cake, Raspberry Jam, Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Ganache,
Red Velvet: Buttermilk Chocolate Cake, Cream Cheese Icing Inside and Out
Got Milk?: Devil's Food Chocolate Cake, E. Guittard 81% Dark Chocolate Frosting Inside and Out
Carrot Cake: Shredded Carrots, Pineapple, Toasted Walnuts, Cream Cheese Icing Inside and Out
Strawberry Cake: Vanilla Chiffon Cake, Fresh Strawberry Bavarian Cream, Strawberry Whipped Cream
Salted Caramel: Devil's Food Chocolate Cake, House-made Salted Burnt Caramel Bavarian Cream, Chocolate Buttercream, Chocolate Ganache, Maldon Sea Salt
The Birthday Cake: Devil's Food Chocolate Cake, Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream,
Vanilla Buttercream, Festive Jimmies
For complete menu options including cookies, pies, desserts, cupcakes and speciality coffee drinks, please see our full menu (http://noevalleybakery.com/
