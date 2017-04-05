 
News By Tag
* Beauty
* Cosmetics
* New Products
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Measurable Difference Launches State-of-the-art Lipo Lotion

This new product will give everyone the confidence they need to hit the beach this summer!
 
 
Lipo Lotion
Lipo Lotion
LOS ANGELES - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Measurable Difference has made a new addition to their skin care line with their, state-of-the-art, Lipo Lotion that includes a massaging applicator. One of the first FDA approved products of its kind, this miracle lotion delivers instant firming and toning benefits to cellulite-prone areas. By simply massaging the skin-tightening lotion with the applicator head in circular motions, customers will feel smoother and more sculpted by the minute. The applicator even makes the key "beach areas:" upper arms, thighs, tush, and tummy easy to reach; leaving important and hard-to-reach areas smooth, sleek, and toned. Compared to other expensive cellulite treatments, this is an inexpensive alternative, giving customers instant results.

About Measurable Difference: Founded by Helga Arminak, a former refugee from Beirut, Lebanon, Measurable Difference was created in an effort to make a positive change in people's lives through beauty. Every mascara, eyeshadow palette, body oil, shampoo and lipstick is carefully created to make you (the consumer) look and feel like the very best version of yourself. Here at Measurable Difference, we understand that inner beauty is the most valuable human trait. However, we also know that when your outer and inner beauty align, magic happens. For more information on Measurable Difference, please visit: https://www.measurabledifference.com

Contact
Deven McCarthy
***@illuminatinpr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@illuminatinpr.com
Tags:Beauty, Cosmetics, New Products
Industry:Beauty
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
IlluminationPR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share