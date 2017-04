Measurable Difference Launches State-of-the-art Lipo Lotion

This new product will give everyone the confidence they need to hit the beach this summer!

-- Measurable Difference has made a new addition to their skin care line with their, state-of-the-art, Lipo Lotion that includes a massaging applicator. One of the first FDA approved products of its kind, this miracle lotion delivers instant firming and toning benefits to cellulite-prone areas. By simply massaging the skin-tightening lotion with the applicator head in circular motions, customers will feel smoother and more sculpted by the minute. The applicator even makes the key "beach areas:" upper arms, thighs, tush, and tummy easy to reach; leaving important and hard-to-reach areas smooth, sleek, and toned. Compared to other expensive cellulite treatments, this is an inexpensive alternative, giving customers instant results.About Measurable Difference: Founded by Helga Arminak, a former refugee from Beirut, Lebanon, Measurable Difference was created in an effort to make a positive change in people's lives through beauty. Every mascara, eyeshadow palette, body oil, shampoo and lipstick is carefully created to make you (the consumer) look and feel like the very best version of yourself. Here at Measurable Difference, we understand that inner beauty is the most valuable human trait. However, we also know that when your outer and inner beauty align, magic happens. For more information on Measurable Difference, please visit: https://www.measurabledifference.com