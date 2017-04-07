News By Tag
Stock & Option Solutions Hosts SOS Educational Webcast:The Whole Enchilada: Accounting for PSUs
Tips on navigating through the process of accounting for Performance Share Units
Elizabeth Dodge from Equity Plan Solutions, Michael Esposito from Solium, and Bill Storey from Stock & Option Solutions will walk you through the entire process of accounting for PSUs: from fair values to attribution (regular and spicy - delayed service inceptions, reverse FIN 28, and time-based vesting after goal achievement)
Storey states, "Accounting for Performance Share Units or PSUs can be quite tricky. The accounting treatment is different for PSUs with performance conditions (company/individual specific metrics/milestones)
For more details on the above webcast, please contact Shawna Casey at scasey@sos-team.com or 408-979-8700.
Stock & Option Solutions, Inc. (SOS) is a leading stock administration staffing, consulting, and outsourcing firm within the equity compensation marketplace. SOS provides temporary stock plan staffing, expert project resources, and total outsourcing solutions. To learn more you can visit us online at http://www.sos-
Stock & Option Solutions
408.979.8700
***@sos-team.com
