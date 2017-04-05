News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Kingdom Impact Ministry Invites You To "Encounter God's Power" Broadcast Event
Experience God's Miracle Working Power through signs and wonders. Do you need a miracle from God or need to encounter the tangible presence and power of God in your life? Do you desire prayer for healing in your body or deliverance from Satan?
"ENCOUNTER GOD'S POWER" A SPECIAL MONTHLY SERVICE
Kingdom Impact Ministry is hosting a third "Encounter God's Power" eventto continue ministering God's love and power through miracles. At our last event, a deaf woman was instantly healed and received hearing in her right ear, another received healing from Arthritis in her knee, and many more.
Dr. Andrew Nkoyoyo, a missionary from Uganda, is the founder of Kingdom Impact Ministry now based in Montrose, Colorado. Andrew moves in God's power to perform miracles, signs, and wonders. He and his team earnestly pray to heal the sick, deliver those who are oppressed or bound by the devil, and to bring salvation to those seeking Christ and a deeper relationship with God, in our community and around the world.
Come and enjoy powerful worship and be transformed by God's Word and power! Admission is free. The service will be taped for broadcasting on Kingdom Impact Network channels on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, iTunes/Apple TV, Google TV, their website, SmartTVs, Cable and satellite.
The event takes place on April 28th, 6:00 p.m., at the Holiday Inn Express Conference Center located at 1391 South Townsend Avenue in Montrose. Admission is free. All are welcome.
For more information, go to kingdomimpactministry.org.
Kingdom Impact Ministry is a 501 (C)(3) organization based in Montrose, CO.
Dr. Andrew Nkoyoyo
Founder/President
Kingdom Impact Ministry
Contact@kingdomimpactministry.org
www.kingdomimpactministry.org
970-765-0923
Contact
Dr. Andrew Nkoyoyo
contact@kingdomimpactministry.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse