Kingdom Impact Ministry Invites You To "Encounter God's Power" Broadcast Event

-- PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT BEGINNING NOW AND ENDING ON April 28th, 2017Kingdom Impact Ministry is hosting a thirdeventto continue ministering God's love and power through miracles. At our last event, a deaf woman was instantly healed and received hearing in her right ear, another received healing from Arthritis in her knee, and many more.Dr. Andrew Nkoyoyo, a missionary from Uganda, is the founder of Kingdom Impact Ministry now based in Montrose, Colorado. Andrew moves in God's power to perform miracles, signs, and wonders. He and his team earnestly pray to heal the sick, deliver those who are oppressed or bound by the devil, and to bring salvation to those seeking Christ and a deeper relationship with God, in our community and around the world.Come and enjoy powerful worship and be transformed by God's Word and power! Admission is free. The service will be taped for broadcasting on Kingdom Impact Network channels on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, iTunes/Apple TV, Google TV, their website, SmartTVs, Cable and satellite.The event takes place on April 28th, 6:00 p.m., at the Holiday Inn Express Conference Center located at 1391 South Townsend Avenue in Montrose. Admission is free. All are welcome.For more information, go to kingdomimpactministry.org Kingdom Impact Ministry is a 501 (C)(3) organization based in Montrose, CO.Dr. Andrew NkoyoyoFounder/PresidentKingdom Impact Ministrywww.kingdomimpactministry.org970-765-0923