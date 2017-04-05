News By Tag
Anthony Michael Hobbs' Naga Pixie Screening at Festivals in Pennsylvania, Indiana, Virginia
Anthony Michael Hobbs' Naga Pixie Wins 'Best Youth Film" at the GIBFF and BIFF Film Festivals
Hobbs' film Naga Pixie was screened at the 2nd annual The Alhambra Theatre Film Festival (TATFF) in Evansville, Indiana (601 Walnut Street, 47708) from April 6 – 9th at the Double Tree by Hilton, followed by a screenings at the 3rd annual The Film Festival at Little Washington (TFFALW) in Washington, Virginia at the Little Theatre (291 Gay St, 22747) from April 7 – 9th, and then it arrives at the 13th annual West Chester Film Festival (WCFF) in West Chester, Pennsylvania (at various locations in West Chester) from April 28 – 30th. Hobbs' third Short, Agent Hollywood, will have its premiere screening at his own event the first annual Imagination Lunchbox International Children's Film Festival (ILICFF) on Sunday, April 30th (5200 Southwestern Blvd, 21227) at the Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department Community Hall.
Naga Pixie stars Anthony Michael Hobbs as Jason and Trinity Breanne Perio as Naga Pixie. The Short also stars Trey Feledy, Kayla Johnson, Kendall Clark, Noah Thomas, Amanda Trinh, Danny Palmer and Thomas Johnson. The Pixie is nagging the youngsters about being kind to nature and animals, things the kids have no time or thought for. Filled with mystery, fun and laughs the ending will surprise you.
Anthony's first short film One Nation was inspired by former President Obama's call for films made by kids. It didn't make it into the White House screening, but One Nation went on to be screened at 10 national film festivals and it won at four. One Nation stars Anthony Michael as Stephen, a boy who along with his five friends decides that they need to give back to the U.S. Armed Forces. It is a heart-warming and inspiring project. Hobbs will premiere his third Short, Agent Hollywood, at his own film festival ILICFF on April 30th that was created to inspire other kids to strive to achieve their dreams as well.
Anthony Michael Hobbs impresses everyone he meets including the film festival directors. The Ocktober Film Festival in New York asked him to host their youth awards presentation the next year after winning for One Nation. He has also served as a special motivational speaker at such events as former NFL player Joel Gamble's "Career Scholars Program." Also an excellent basketball player Hobbs is now a member of an AAU Basketball league called the Ravens (Columbia, Maryland).
As an actor Hobbs has garnered six awards from Global Stars Network for his acting skills. He is best known for his role as a young Frederick Douglass in the 2013 Emmy Award nominated PBS Special Mini-Series "The American Experience: The Abolitionist"
For more information about Naga Pixie, One Nation, Agent Hollywood or the Imagination Lunchbox International Children's Film Festival visit Hobbs' website www.anthony-
