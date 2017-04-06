Country(s)
GrooveCar Announces April Auto Sales Event
Semi-annual promotion starts April 21st for New York region credit unions
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- GrooveCar, the nation's leading auto buying resource for credit unions will be running its semi-annual Auto Sales Event starting April 21 through May 1, 2017. Each year, participating credit unions in the New York region offer their nearly 1 million members the ability to realize significant savings off their next vehicle purchase. The event, held in the spring and fall of each year, demonstrates the value of shopping and obtaining an auto loan through credit unions.
GrooveCar provides its member credit unions with digital promotional materials to generate attention for the sale and customer support to facilitate member buying needs. Members take advantage of a $300 savings certificate*
Area credit unions participating in the sales event includes: Teachers FCU, Hauppauge, NY; NEFCU, Woodbury, NY; Island FCU, Hauppauge, NY; Nassau Financial FCU, Westbury, NY; ABE FCU, New York, NY; Peoples Alliance FCU, Hauppauge, NY; Northwell FCU, Jericho, NY; Ocean Financial FCU, Oceanside, NY; and Winthrop University Hospital Employees FCU, Mineola, NY.
Since 1999, the semi-annual sales event has generated exposure for both the credit union and all area dealerships. This year a new feature has been added; the concierge auto buying service that personalizes the car buying experience for members. "This is a unique free service. The member is provided with a personal car shopper to help navigate all the details and steps needed to obtain the car of their dreams, including negotiating the price, if needed," explains Rinaudo. For instance, the concierge works with members to research vehicles in their price range, provide search results in the area and set up test drive appointments. The concierge also discusses member likes and dislikes for options, based on a profile created on the GrooveCar platform, and conveying that information to the dealer. The concierge service assists in obtaining a loan and getting the member all the necessary paperwork to complete, so on pick-up day, all the member needs to do, is drive it off the lot.
*Savings certificate, good at participating dealerships only.
About GrooveCar:
Founded in 1999, GrooveCar provides automotive loan growth solutions to credit unions nationwide while providing their members, as well as the general-public, with the most informative and user-friendly auto search engine. With its expansive dealership network surpassing five million vehicles, GrooveCar facilitates the entire car buying process, including shopping, researching, buying, leasing, and financing. Through the national auto-leasing program CU Xpress Lease, credit unions can take advantage of leasing opportunities in the new and pre-owned vehicle market. CU Xpress is the leading credit union lease program in the nation. Additional information on GrooveCar or CU Xpress Lease may be found at http://www.groovecarinc.com.
