Maggie Stoneburner Moves Business to RE/MAX DFW Associates

 
 
Margaret Stoneburner Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
Margaret Stoneburner Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
 
FRISCO, Texas - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Margaret "Maggie" Stoneburner returns to RE/MAX DFW Associates' office in Frisco. Ms. Stoneburner has been licensed since 1994 and has accomplished exemplary industry success such as Rookie of the Year, Top New Construction Sales for her real estate office, awarded the Realtor of the Year Award from her local board of Realtors (GLAR) and inducted into RE/MAX Hall of Fame. "I wanted to return to RE/MAX DFW Associates because they provide the best platform for agents to continue and grow their business," said Mrs. Stoneburner. "I'm beyond excited to rejoin RE/MAX DFW Associates and looking forward to making my business even stronger"

Bonnie Watson, Manager of the Frisco's office spoke highly of Maggie by saying, "Ms. Stoneburner is very professional and excels in building long lasting relationships with clients. Her negotiation and problem solving skills are impressive."

Originally from Houma, Louisiana, Ms. Stoneburner moved to the DFW metroplex over 30 years ago and has an immense knowledge of the metroplex. She can help any client with finding the perfect location to call home. Ms. Stoneburner is a mother of two boys, Marc, 22, Ryan, 19, and both attend Texas Tech University. She is an active member of Prestonwood Baptist Church.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Maggie Stoneburner can be contacted at the Frisco office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 469.582.0213 or via email at maggies@rmdfw.com. She can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

