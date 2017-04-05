 
Austin Adventures Honors National Park Week:2nd Child Travels for Free on any National Park Trip

This Special Offer Good on Trips Booked During the Celebration - April 15 to 23, 2017.
 
 
Kayaking Jackson Lake
Kayaking Jackson Lake
 
BILLINGS, Mont. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Park Service along with the National Park Foundation, the official charity of America's National Parks, celebrates National Park Week April 15 to 23, 2017. A generous offer from Austin Adventures, America's leader in family-focused multisport vacations, helps parents share the many wonders of National Parks this summer with their children.

This new initiative from Austin Adventures (http://www.austinadventures.com/)  allows the second child in a family of four to travel at no cost (http://www.austinadventures.com/2017-national-parks-week/) on any of their National Park itineraries scheduled for 2017. The only stipulation is that families need to book their trip during the weeklong national celebration from April 15 to 23, 2017. Austin Adventures' offer is good for families with at least two adults and two children ages 12 and younger, who choose to share the same room. (This promotion applies to new bookings only).

According to the National Park Service, "National Park Week is America's largest celebration of national heritage. It's about making great connections, exploring amazing places, discovering open spaces, enjoying affordable vacations, and enhancing America's best idea—the National Parks!"

Dan Austin, President of Austin Adventures (http://www.austinadventures.com/), couldn't agree more. "Since my kids were old enough to walk they have been exploring the world of the parks with me and my wife Carol. We are now enjoying the amazing impact it has had on their adult lives and passions. Our oldest has joined the company as director of operations and the other is making quite a reputation as an accomplished landscape and adventure photographer."

He went on to say, "I want as many families to experience that transformation themselves, and after the success of our Fourth Graders Go Free to National Parks program last year, I decided to expand it in 2017 to let the second child in every family travel with us for free. What a tremendous deal and opportunity this will be for active families who seek true adventure right here in the U.S."

Austin Adventures is committed to providing the best family adventures in the business, focusing on taking care of all the details, so families can experience incredible destinations together stress-free. Named Travel + Leisure's No. 1 Family Travel Company in the World and Best Safari Outfitter for Families, the company has a vast expertise in family travel in the U.S. National Parks as well as abroad.

National Parks are experiencing unprecedented popularity.  For the third year in a row, park attendance achieved an all-time high with 325 million visitors in 2016 (compared to a record-breaking 307 million the previous year). Lodging availability in park lodges can be in short supply, especially during the busy summer season. However, Austin Adventures is up to the challenge when it comes to accommodating their guests.

"Trip participants benefit from our expertise and "insider" knowledge and connections. After a record setting 2016 season, we added more departures and secured more blocks of rooms within the parks to accommodate our guests," explains Austin. "We are set and ready to roll, holding "hard to get" space and offering our groups the best rooms in the most sought-after national park lodges. Our long-established relationships and connections have helped our team meet the increased demand and satisfy the high expectations of our guests."

Some of the company's most popular National Park family itineraries include Yellowstone Family Adventure (http://www.austinadventures.com/yellowstone-family-vacati...), Yosemite National Park Multisport, Grand Canyon Family Vacation & Tour, and the Bryce and Zion National Park Tour in Utah. For information on all of the company's National Park adventures, see: http://www.austinadventures.com/national-park-vacations/

To receive Austin Adventures' 2017 catalog of Adventures please order ONLINE (http://www.austinadventures.com/request-catalog/) or call 1.800.575.1540.

For more information on all of the 2017-2018 destinations, trips and itineraries offered by Austin Adventures and to take advantage of the Second Child Travels Free offer, visit http://www.austinadventures.com, call (800) 575-1540 or email info@austinadventures.com.

About Austin Adventures

Based in Billings, MT, Austin Adventures has spent more than 40 years building an international reputation as a top provider of luxury, pre-set and custom-designed small group tours for adults and families to the world's most captivating destinations. In 2013, Austin Adventures joined the Xanterra Parks & Resorts® (http://www.xanterra.com/) portfolio of experiential leisure offerings that includes operations in Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Zion, Crater Lake, Glacier, Rocky Mountain and Petrified Forest National Parks; Mount Rushmore National Memorial; Furnace Creek Resort in Death Valley National Park; and five Ohio State Park Lodges as well as the Geneva Marina at Ohio's Geneva State Park. Xanterra Parks & Resorts also owns and operates Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Va., the Grand Canyon Railway and Hotel in Williams, Ariz., the Grand Hotel in Tusayan, Ariz., Windstar Cruises, VBT Bicycling and Walking Vacations, Country Walkers and Austin Adventures.

Media Contacts: Widness & Wiggins PR

Sara Widness / 802-234-6704 / sara@widnesspr.com

Dave Wiggins / 720-301-3822 / dave@travelnewssource.com

