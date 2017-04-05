News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Austin Adventures Honors National Park Week:2nd Child Travels for Free on any National Park Trip
This Special Offer Good on Trips Booked During the Celebration - April 15 to 23, 2017.
This new initiative from Austin Adventures (http://www.austinadventures.com/)
According to the National Park Service, "National Park Week is America's largest celebration of national heritage. It's about making great connections, exploring amazing places, discovering open spaces, enjoying affordable vacations, and enhancing America's best idea—the National Parks!"
Dan Austin, President of Austin Adventures (http://www.austinadventures.com/
He went on to say, "I want as many families to experience that transformation themselves, and after the success of our Fourth Graders Go Free to National Parks program last year, I decided to expand it in 2017 to let the second child in every family travel with us for free. What a tremendous deal and opportunity this will be for active families who seek true adventure right here in the U.S."
Austin Adventures is committed to providing the best family adventures in the business, focusing on taking care of all the details, so families can experience incredible destinations together stress-free. Named Travel + Leisure's No. 1 Family Travel Company in the World and Best Safari Outfitter for Families, the company has a vast expertise in family travel in the U.S. National Parks as well as abroad.
National Parks are experiencing unprecedented popularity. For the third year in a row, park attendance achieved an all-time high with 325 million visitors in 2016 (compared to a record-breaking 307 million the previous year). Lodging availability in park lodges can be in short supply, especially during the busy summer season. However, Austin Adventures is up to the challenge when it comes to accommodating their guests.
"Trip participants benefit from our expertise and "insider" knowledge and connections. After a record setting 2016 season, we added more departures and secured more blocks of rooms within the parks to accommodate our guests," explains Austin. "We are set and ready to roll, holding "hard to get" space and offering our groups the best rooms in the most sought-after national park lodges. Our long-established relationships and connections have helped our team meet the increased demand and satisfy the high expectations of our guests."
Some of the company's most popular National Park family itineraries include Yellowstone Family Adventure (http://www.austinadventures.com/
To receive Austin Adventures' 2017 catalog of Adventures please order ONLINE (http://www.austinadventures.com/
For more information on all of the 2017-2018 destinations, trips and itineraries offered by Austin Adventures and to take advantage of the Second Child Travels Free offer, visit http://www.austinadventures.com, call (800) 575-1540 or email info@austinadventures.com.
About Austin Adventures
Based in Billings, MT, Austin Adventures has spent more than 40 years building an international reputation as a top provider of luxury, pre-set and custom-designed small group tours for adults and families to the world's most captivating destinations. In 2013, Austin Adventures joined the Xanterra Parks & Resorts® (http://www.xanterra.com/)
Media Contacts: Widness & Wiggins PR
Sara Widness / 802-234-6704 / sara@widnesspr.com
Dave Wiggins / 720-301-3822 / dave@travelnewssource.com
Contact
Widness & Wiggins PR
***@travelnewssource.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse