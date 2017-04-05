News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Katarina Line Announces New Trade Show Dates for April 2017
Croatia's Award-Winning DMC and Small Ship Cruise Company Continues to Expand Travel Agent Partnerships
CLIA Cruise 360 – A Panoramic View
of Cruising
Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Friday, April 21st
Wealth From the Neck Up, Las Vegas
Thursday, April 27th - Friday, April 28th
Company representatives will meet one-on-one with travel professions to discuss the benefits of partnering with Katarina Line. They can also prearrange meetings with participants to explore the company's rich and varied portfolio of in-land tours and small ship cruises to some of Croatia's most popular ports and attractions. Meetings can be scheduled at any time before, during and after the trade shows. Representatives can also visit agents' office for a private presentation, as well as to meet and train their staff.
Katarina Line enjoys an exceptional relationship with travel agents, which account for more than 95% of all its bookings worldwide.
For more information, call toll-free 1-800-485-3121 or visit www.katarina-
About Katarina Line
Voted "Best Croatian DMC for 2016" by leading travel professionals, Katarina Line is an award-winning DMC in Croatia and a premier small ship cruise company with weekly guaranteed departures from the end of April to mid-October, operating out of the major tourist centers of Opatija, Split and Dubrovnik. With a growing fleet of more than 50 ships in four different categories, the company serves more than 90,000 clients that include 26,000 cruise guests of all ages and budgets. Katarina Line itineraries give travelers the chance to explore the stunning natural environment and picturesque Mediterranean towns of Croatia while hopping from one island to another, offering guest the unique opportunity to experience the true Croatia.
Katarina line is a member of many different travel associations, including USTOA, ASTA, NTA, ACTA, RDA, and ETOA. For more information, call toll-free 1-800-485-3121 or visit
Media Contact
Katarina Line
212-616-1190
***@herman-almontepr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse