Best-Selling Author Frank Deford's Novel, The Entitled, To Become A Movie

The Entitled is superior to The Natural or Field of Dreams and better written

Contact

Paula Landry

***@paulalandry.com Paula Landry

End

-- IdeaBlizzard Productions and SnackPack Productions are developing a movie to be directed by Rick Mowat, optioning the motion picture rights to adapt the novelwritten by best-selling sportswriter and author Frank Deford, asix-time National Sportswriter of the Year.is a richly detailed, page-turning tale that takes you deep into America's game. From the dugouts to the tabloid scandals, from the lights of the field to the glare of the media,is the great novel of baseball's modern era.Faced with a controversial scandal thanks to his major league superstar, baseball manager Howie Traveler must choose between his conscience, and trust in his top player Jay Alcazar, a Cuban superstar who makes a hard sport look easy. For power hitter Alcazar, being entitled is part of the package of fame, women and money. For the manager, protecting his star's entitlement means keeping his dream job.Represented by Sterling Lord Literistic, Inc., Frank Deford is the author of twenty-six books and was the senior contributing writer tofor over 50 years. Deford has been featured weekly on NPR for the last 34 years, writing on varied topics from human affairs to current events and sports with an avid following of both women and men. His earlier novel- EVERYBODY'S ALL AMERICANwas made into a motion picture starring Dennis Quaid and Jessica Lange; his memoir based on the touching story of his daughter, ALEX: THE LIFE OF A CHILDwas made into an award winning television film.Producing the film, IdeaBlizzard Productions is led by Producer Paula Landry, MBA, a writer/producer and media consultant in New York City. She wrote, and co-authored. Landry's projects have debuted at Sundance Film Fest, Chelsea and AMFEST, winning awards from Best Actors Film Fest, Columbia Pictures Screen Gems, Time Warner Showtime Audience Awards, and the Grand Jury Award at the WorldFest Houston.Writer/Director and head of SnackPack Productions, Rick Mowatis an award-winning film and theater writer/director with films at Woodstock Film Festival, Chelsea Film Festival, Best Actors Film Festival, The Anthology Film Archives in NYC, Woods Hole Film Festival, Lake Placid and Eugene International Film Festival and PBS Reel Thirteen.