 
News By Tag
* Film Development
* Frank Deford
* Book Adaptation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876


Best-Selling Author Frank Deford's Novel, The Entitled, To Become A Movie

The Entitled is superior to The Natural or Field of Dreams and better written
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Film Development
* Frank Deford
* Book Adaptation

Industry:
* Movies

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- IdeaBlizzard Productions and SnackPack Productions are developing a movie to be directed by Rick Mowat, optioning the motion picture rights to adapt the novel The Entitled: A Tale of Modern Baseball, written by best-selling sportswriter and author Frank Deford, asix-time National Sportswriter of the Year. The Entitled is a richly detailed, page-turning tale that takes you deep into America's game. From the dugouts to the tabloid scandals, from the lights of the field to the glare of the media, The Entitled is the great novel of baseball's modern era.

Faced with a controversial scandal thanks to his major league superstar, baseball manager Howie Traveler must choose between his conscience, and trust in his top player Jay Alcazar, a Cuban superstar who makes a hard sport look easy. For power hitter Alcazar, being entitled is part of the package of fame, women and money. For the manager, protecting his star's entitlement means keeping his dream job.

Represented by Sterling Lord Literistic, Inc., Frank Deford is the author of twenty-six books and was the senior contributing writer to Sports Illustrated for over 50 years. Deford has been featured weekly on NPR for the last 34 years, writing on varied topics from human affairs to current events and sports with an avid following of both women and men. His earlier novel- EVERYBODY'S ALL AMERICAN - was made into a motion picture starring Dennis Quaid and Jessica Lange; his memoir based on the touching story of his daughter, ALEX: THE LIFE OF A CHILD - was made into an award winning television film.

Producing the film, IdeaBlizzard Productions is led by Producer Paula Landry, MBA, a writer/producer and media consultant in New York City. She wrote Scheduling and Budgeting Your Film, A Panic-Free Guide, and co-authored This Business of Film. Landry's projects have debuted at Sundance Film Fest, Chelsea and AMFEST, winning awards from Best Actors Film Fest, Columbia Pictures Screen Gems, Time Warner Showtime Audience Awards, and the Grand Jury Award at the WorldFest Houston.

Writer/Director and head of SnackPack Productions, Rick Mowatis an award-winning film and theater writer/director with films at Woodstock Film Festival, Chelsea Film Festival, Best Actors Film Festival, The Anthology Film Archives in NYC, Woods Hole Film Festival, Lake Placid and Eugene International Film Festival and PBS Reel Thirteen.

http://ideablizzardproductions.com/

Contact
Paula Landry
***@paulalandry.com
End
Source:
Email:***@paulalandry.com
Tags:Film Development, Frank Deford, Book Adaptation
Industry:Movies
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share