Local Re/max Agent Wins First Place At The National Physic Committee North Carolina Champisionships

 
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Amber Walsh, an agent with RE/MAX Advantage in Raleigh, finished first in her class at the 2017 National Physic Committee North Carolina Championships last week.  Amber has long had a passion for physical fitness and body building.  "I got into fitness and body building shortly after graduating from high school, "said Amber. "After attending a local body building show, I was hooked!"

Amber has always chased new challenges.  A half marathon runner, she has also competed in CrossFit competitions up and down the East coast.

Recently, Amber joined RE/MAX Advantage as a REALTOR® in Raleigh, North Carolina.  With a grandmother and father both involved in the real estate business, Amber said she knew real estate was in her blood.  "It was a natural fit for me.  I really looked up to my grandmother and father and admired their passion for helping others in the community," said Amber.  "I wanted to follow in their footsteps."

With a first place finish, Amber qualified for entrance into national level body building competitions and hopes to finish strong enough to qualify for the professional level. "I believe the hard work, dedication and level of integrity it takes to compete at this level will also help me to excel in real estate," commented Amber.  "Real estate is a challenge and I love challenges.  In competition, you know the result you want to achieve.  You just have to figure out what you need to do to get there.  Real estate is similar.  You want to buy a house.  Now how do you get there? That's what I look forward to most – helping my clients achieve their dream."

About Amber Walsh: Amber grew up in Lenoir, North Carolina.  She attended NC State University, where she majored in Criminology and Phycology.   She has worked as a Guardian Ad Litem with foster children throughout the Triangle area. Amber trains and coaches at GI Gym in Raleigh.

About RE/MAX Advantage: RE/MAX Advantage currently features 40 residential and commercial specialists, with a combined total of over 300 years of experience.  RE/MAX Advantage's multi-million dollar production agents have a proven record of providing the highest level of services to both buyers and sellers throughout the Triangle area. www.yourpropertyadvantage.com

About the RE/MAX Network: RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, real estate industry visionaries who still lead the Denver-based global franchisor today.  RE/MAX is recognized as one of the leading real estate franchise companies with the most productive sales force in the industry and a global reach of more than 96 countries.

Media Contact
Emily Johnson
919-828-1830
***@remax.net
End
Source:RE/MAX Advantage
Email:***@remax.net Email Verified
Click to Share