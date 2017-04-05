 
Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Rainbow Push Sports In Partnership With PUSHTECH 2020 Host SPORTSTECH2020: A New Way To Play

Rainbow PUSH Sports in conjunction with our PUSHTECH 2020 Conference will present a special GAME CHANGER reception and showcase featuring this powerful SPORTSTECH platform
 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Rainbow PUSH Sports in conjunction with our PUSHTECH 2020 Conference will present a special GAME CHANGER reception and showcase featuring this powerful SPORTSTECH platform Wednesday, April 19, 2017 hosted at one of the leading technology companies worldwide, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Headquarters.   Red Carpet and Networking Reception begins at 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM Game Changer Showcase.

This power event will include Professional Athletes, Silicon Valley Businesses, Technology Trendsetters, Sports Industry Executives, Entrepreneurs, Investors and other Stakeholders within both sports and technology. The Game Changer Showcase will also feature some of the most cutting edge tech advances that have or will become Game Changes in the Sports Industry, including virtual reality, educational gaming programs, sportswear design, fitness and athletic mobile applications.

         Featured companies created by professional athletes include:  WIN-WIN, CEO, Mike T. Brown, CEO; PRODAY (Training APP w/Pro Athletes) - Sarah Kunst, Founder, BLACK SPORTS ONLINE, Founder - Robert Littal, Founder; SPORTSTEC, INC.Anwar McQueen, EMMORTAL- David Ortiz, Founder and Moderator, Dennis Brown, Host COMCAST SPORTSNET.

         "Technology can be a tremendously positive change agent for the world" says Dr. Joseph Bryant Jr., National Sports Director for Rainbow PUSH Sports.

         Rainbow PUSH and PUSHTech2020 will be advancing these and other themes during TeQ Equity Week and the PUSHTech2020 summit to be held in April 19 and 20.  For tickets or general information visit: www.rainbowpush.org or email Pastor Joseph Bryant, Co-Director: PUSHTECH 2020, pastorbryant@rainbowpush.org; or Sheila Gilmore, Media Coordinator, gilmoremarketinggroup@gmail.com. (mailto:gilmoremarketinggroup@gmail.com)

Gilmore Group
Source:Gilmore Marketing Group
