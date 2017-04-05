News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Caldwell House Bed and Breakfast Launches 'Tax Reprieve' Getaway
Hudson Valley, New York, bed and breakfast creates much needed travel deal for overworked professional tax preparers
The Hudson Valley, New York, award-winning inn has put together a getaway just for tax professionals. Stay one night and get April 18th free. Your stay includes complimentary three-course breakfasts each morning, bottomless snacks, complimentary parking and free WiFi. Plan ahead and you can add on a massage to help with stiff calculator neck and carpel tunnel.
Package costs start at $210 pretax, based on double-occupancy. This package is available from April 17-19, 2017.
About Caldwell House
The Caldwell House Bed and Breakfast is a multi-award winning member of the prestigious Select Registry and Diamond Collection groups of Inns. Located in the heart of the Hudson Valley– just 60 minutes from NYC by car or train and close to the United States Military Academy at West Point, the Storm King Arts Center, Brotherhood Winery (and many of the Shawangunk Wine Trail Wineries), and the Woodbury Premium Outlet Mall. Some of the Hudson Valley's most beautiful hiking/biking trails are within walking or easy driving distance. Built in 1802, this historic inn is full of many original features, antiques and original paintings, as well as modern amenities. Each guest room includes its own private full bath (several with Jacuzzi tub for two), smart TVs with Netflix/Hulu, free Wi-Fi Internet access, individual room temperature controls, iPads and more.
The Caldwell House Bed and Breakfast is located at 25 Orrs Mills Road, Salisbury Mills, NY 12577. To make a reservation call 1-800-210-5565 or visit http://www.caldwellhouse.com. Also at: facebook.com/
Contact
Maria Coder
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse