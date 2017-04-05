 
Congratulations to the latest companies earning MVP status

 
 
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Because standards don't raise themselves, NTEA's Member Verification Program (MVP) acknowledges the companies leading the industry to excellence. Fleet managers, truck dealers and OEMs know truck equipment manufacturers and distributors with MVP status have implemented specific business and quality standards and comply with federal regulations.

New MVP members (as of March 31, 2017)

Glaval Bus Division of Forest River Inc. (Elkhart, Indiana)
Kalida Truck Equipment Inc. (Walbridge, Ohio)
PAFCO Truck Bodies Inc. (East Peoria, Illinois)
Royal Truck Body (Carson, California)
Renewals

AmeriDeck (Hadley, Pennsylvania)
Bucks Fabricating (Hadley, Pennsylvania)
Deist Industries Inc. (Hadley, Pennsylvania)
Demountable Concepts (Glassboro, New Jersey)
Douglass Truck Bodies Inc. (Bakersfield, California)
Knapheide Truck Equipment–Garner (Garner, North Carolina)
Marathon Industries Inc. (Santa Clarita, California)
Metropolitan Truck Center Inc. (Stoughton, Massachusetts)
O'Reilly Equipment LLC (Newbury, Ohio)
Pacific Truck Colors (Tualatin, Oregon)
Perfection Equipment Co. (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)
Current NTEA Distributor and Manufacturer members are encouraged to apply for MVP status at any time. There is no charge — NTEA underwrites the cost of MVP as part of an ongoing effort to enhance the core competencies of its members. Once qualified, companies receive MVP status for a three-year term. To renew, MVP members must again document compliance, ensuring their ongoing commitment to professionalism, industry knowledge and high performance.

New look
At NTEA, we're constantly evaluating our offerings to make sure they're in peak form, and we recently made some changes to MVP — refreshing the look.

What's different?

New look for promotional use
Simplified application materials
Improved communication
These changes highlight the importance of MVP and showcase the benefits of participation. Keep in mind, this is simply an enhancement — there are no current plans to alter program criteria. If standards are adjusted in the future, MVP member companies would not need to conform until renewal.

Visit ntea.com/mvp to learn more and apply, or contact NTEA's Technical Services Department for personalized assistance (800-441-6832 or mvp@ntea.com).

ABOUT NTEA
Established in 1964, NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry represents 1,900 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial trucks, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to the Association. NTEA provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces The Work Truck Show®. The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario.

Contact
Summer Marrs
***@ntea.com
