Teen Musician Turns Her Own Tragedy Into a Message of Hope with Children and Teens Across US
Popular Teen Musician is leaving quite an impression on the country music scene while leaving an even bigger more personal impression on the hearts of kids across the U.S.
When Kaylin was 9 years old she was attacked by a family dog. The attack was so awful that it tore open her mouth, lip, opposing cheek and part of her eye leaving her in need of life support, hundreds of stitches, and facial reconstruction. Unfortunately, this was just start of this ordeal, going back to school after this incident Kaylin learned quickly that she had an entirely new set of challenges to face. Kaylin for the first time had to experience real bullying, being made fun of, laughed at and taunted all because of the scars left on her face. She felt very alone and when she felt she had no one else to turn to she turned to the one thing that gave her peace and happiness, and that was music.
Nine years later Kaylin has written and recorded over 50 inspiring songs and videos with her most recent being, "Mistakes", about a young girl's mistakes while learning the art of relationships at a young age. She has also won local and national awards testifying her ability to sing, write, and connect with others through her music.
Kaylin felt she had to do more than just share her music, she had to share her message of strength and learning to never give up no matter what trials come your way to others like her.
At the age of 14 Kaylin started giving motivational speeches and concerts to youth organizations, children's orphanages and public schools. She also never has forgotten her time spent in the hospital, recovery and the loneliness she felt and knew that had to be a priority to make sure that she could give back to the same kids, who like her; have to lay there in a hospital sometimes with no friends or visitors coming for long periods of time. So along with visits to youth Kaylin has made it her passion to get out to the hospitals and see, meet, and perform for as many of these kids as possible. If she can do nothing more than share a little music to brighten someone's day during a very dark time then that is all she needs. Kaylin feels this interaction is very therapeutic for both her and the kids she sings for.
Kaylin's days of pain are behind her and are now filled with singing, songwriting, recording music and videos but most important is filled with giving back to youth and teaching them to persevere - no matter what life throws at them that they can survive, overcome and empower.
To learn more about Kaylin visit www.kaylinroberson.com
To schedule an interview with Kaylin please reach our media contact:
