Medicare Hero Releases a New eBook Designed To Help Seniors Successfully Enroll In Medicare

-- Today Medicare Hero, a family owned insurance brokerage located in Dallas Texas, announced the release of their new Medicare eBook titled "The Stress Free Guide To Medicare".Chet Kuhn, National Sales Director for Medicare Hero, said that "This powerfully simple guide to Medicare was specifically designed to provide those who are turning 65 or are new to Medicare, with an easy way to learn about the Medicare program, discover their coverage options, and be provided with a step by step guide to enrolling in their new coverage."The process of enrolling in Medicare and selecting the proper insurance coverage can often be confusing for those who are new to Medicare and left on their own to select between multiple types of Medicare coverage and dozens of insurance companies. With more coverage options available on Medicare than ever and baby boomers now aging into Medicare at a rate of over 10,000 per day, the need for quality education is at an all-time high.In response to this growing demand, Medicare Hero has made "The Stress Free Guide To Medicare" available as a free download on their company website, MedicareHero.com .Click below for more information or to download your free copy: