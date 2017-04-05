 
News By Tag
* My Brother Vinny
* Walk
* Non-profit
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

My Brother Vinny Walk Continues to "Help Mankind One Good Deed at a Time"

 
 
My Brother Vinny Walk
My Brother Vinny Walk
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
My Brother Vinny
Walk
Non-profit

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
New York - US

Subject:
Events

April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Our walk is so much more than a walk! It is a celebration of life, party, festival like atmosphere to help us help others and celebrate our journey through the year!

Charitable Forces from all walks of life join in, including: Fire Forces, Military Forces, Police Forces, Super Forces, Zumba Forces with one mission...to help My Brother Vinny continue to "Help mankind one good deed at a time."

NO REGISTRATION FEE! Raise $25 and receive a My Brother Vinny Walk T-shirt! So, get started today and enjoy the fun!

My Brother Vinny is a 100% Volunteer, 501c3 Organization

Event - Registration -10 am - Light Breakfast will be served (Please arrive early)
Warm Up and Kick Off – Move 2 Empower (Zumba)

Walk - 11 am sharp - 2 mile leisurely walk for good around FDR Park

Luncheon - 12 pm - Free BBQ/Luncheon Party for all donors/participants

Live Music/Entertainment  - WHUD, Fun Crew, DJ,  Raffle Extravaganza, Face Painter, Balloon Artist, Vendors, Police Demo, Fire Demo, Military Groups, Bouncy House, Pony Rides, Gymboree Demo, Zumba Love Moves, Cupcakes
2017 Guests -  Empire City Garrison 501st Legion - Storm Troopers, Darth Vader and other characters, H4HUS-Hearts 4 Heroes, Leave No Veteran Unremembered, Columbia Cardiology Group

2017 SPONSORS
Super Star -  $ 1000 Sponsor
Columbia Cardiology Group
Reel Snow, Inc. - Michael & Lori Bottone
Goody Bag Swag - $ 250 Donation
ASAP Mortgage, Corp - donated 250 Goody Bags for event
​Bryson Towning
​Carmel Rotary
Franzoso Contracting, Inc. Croton, NY - Mark Franzoso

My Brother Vinny is a NYS 501c3 non-profit charitable organization.  We organize, distribute food, clothing and furniture and housewares to US Veterans, outreach groups, shelters and families in Westchester County as well as other vicinities. We run an annual My Brother Vinny Walk and help local animal shelters and rescue groups in the aid and support of animal welfare. We establish and implement community based events geared towards improving the enjoyment of life, happiness, and health of the emotionally, physically and intellectually disabled.

Please visit our website www.mybrothervinny.org and/or click My Brother Vinny on FirstGiving to learn more about MBV and see pictures of us in action!

PLEASE REMEMBER TO CHECK IF YOUR COMPANY ALLOWS MATCHING FUNDS!
You can donate directly online to a team, walker or mail a tax deductible donate to:

My Brother Vinny
P.O. Box 644
Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

Contact person:
Paula Miritello
mybrothervinny@yahoo.com
914-299-2106
End
Source:
Email:***@bridgetobrienprandevents.com Email Verified
Phone:917-780-5589
Tags:My Brother Vinny, Walk, Non-profit
Industry:Non-profit
Location:New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bridget O'Brien PR and Events PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share