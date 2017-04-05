News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Loza & Loza welcomes two experienced intellectual property attorneys
Jeffrey Jacobs has been practicing patent law for more than 20 years. Jeff has drafted and prosecuted patent applications in many areas of electronics, in the United States and internationally. For more than seven years, he was in charge of the intellectual property portfolio for an advanced research division of a large wireless technology company. His areas of expertise include microprocessor computer hardware and software, semiconductors and processes, telecommunications, and aerospace.
Previously, Jeff worked for patent boutique law firms in Silicon Valley and Texas. Before receiving his J.D., he received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Electrical Engineering while working as a systems design engineer for a large defense contractor.
Eric Madigan focuses his practice on managing intellectual property portfolios for several multinational companies including Qualcomm. He also works with a number of small enterprises, venture capitalists, as well as entrepreneurs. Eric has spent 8 years in the aerospace industry working as an electrical engineer for Northrop Grumman, a Fortune 500 company and a leading global security contractor.
Prior to and during law school, Eric designed and tested satellite and line-of-sight systems that include image and signal intelligence radar, and a broad spectrum of wireless communications. He was the lead project engineer for the air vehicle segment of the NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance project when he left Northrop Grumman to pursue a career as an attorney. Other projects included various unmanned aerial reconnaissance vehicles and long-range strike weapon systems, for which he provided support through systems engineering and circuit design.
About Loza & Loza LLP
At Loza & Loza (http://www.lozaip.com), we are committed to helping our clients obtain and protect the rights to their innovative ideas and intellectual property portfolios. Our clients include small start-up ventures, individual inventors, and Fortune 500 companies. We represent clients across a wide variety of industries, including software, engineering, electrical, telecommunications, internet, medical devices, and computer technologies. Building on our legal expertise, many of our attorneys have advanced technical degrees and professional backgrounds in technology, engineering, and healthcare. This supplementary knowledge and experience provides the ability to offer exceptional counseling and strategic advice for our clients.
Contact
Jessica Hirt
***@lozaip.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse