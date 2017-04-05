News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Operation Food Search to Celebrate Volunteer Appreciation Week
Non-profit St. Louis agency to honor the efforts of more than 7,000 individuals
Operation Food Search (OFS), a hunger relief organization that provides food to the area's hungry, will honor its more than 7,000 individuals during the week of Sun., April 23 through Sat., April 29.
The celebration includes a Public Volunteer Appreciation Rap 'N Pack on Thurs., April 27 where top volunteers will be recognized during an award's ceremony. The event is held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at OFS' headquarters located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd. The cost is $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
OFS volunteers have collectively donated more than 20,000 hours of their time, which represents the total manpower efforts of approximately 10 full-time employees. The agency utilizes its team of volunteers when feeding more than 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of which are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties.
Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides food and nutrition education. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families with a range of programs and services proven to reduce food insecurity and increase access to healthy and affordable food.
"Our volunteers are essential to Operation Food Search's success," said OFS Executive Director Sunny Schaefer. "Their support is invaluable when it comes to helping our programs run both smoothly and effectively. Everyone – from our Board of Directors and office helpers to our food packing schools and corporations – will be thanked and applauded during this celebration."
To sign up for the Rap 'N Pack, go to http://www.operationfoodsearch.org/
Contact
Sunny Schaefer
***@operationfoodsearch.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse