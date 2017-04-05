 
News By Tag
* Berkeley Film Foundation
* Wareham Development
* Independent Filmmakers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Berkeley
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Berkeley Film Foundation Announces 2017 Grant Program

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Berkeley Film Foundation
* Wareham Development
* Independent Filmmakers

Industry:
* Movies

Location:
* Berkeley - California - US

BERKELEY, Calif. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Berkeley FILM Foundation (BFF) announced that it is accepting applications for its 2017 film and video grant program.  BFF is proud to have awarded over $1.1 million to projects in the production, post-production and distribution stages in support of independent filmmakers whose work combines intellectual clarity with creative use of the medium for social, historical and innovative documentary, animation and dramatic work(s).

"More great films are submitted each year and we are impressed with their scope and quality, including work in the special student category," said Abby Ginzberg, president of the BFF board of directors.  "We are extremely proud that several films funded by the BFF have found audiences at the Sundance Film Festival, Mill Valley Film Festival, DocuWeeks, Tribeca, and two have garnered Oscar nominations," she added.

The Berkeley FILM Foundation, is a 501(c)(3) grant program for independent filmmakers funded by the City of Berkeley, Wareham Development, and The Saul Zaentz Company with a mission to nurture, sustain and preserve the thriving local film community while attracting the next generation of filmmakers.  The BFF focuses on supporting the ideals reflected in social, historical and innovative documentary and dramatic works.

The BFF provides grants to independent filmmakers who live or work in the East Shore communities of Berkeley, Emeryville, Albany, El Cerrito, Richmond, and Oakland.  Student applicants, 18 or older must live in one of the qualified cities and be enrolled in an accredited school.    Last year, the BFF expanded into Oakland.

"We are delighted that the City of Emeryville recently awarded the BFF a $10,000 grant earmarked for Emeryville filmmakers," added Ginzberg.

For all the details, grant guidelines, and to apply for a 2017 grant, visit http://berkeleyfilmfoundation.org/apply

Complete applications must be received before 3:00 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2017.

For more information on the Berkeley FILM Foundation, please visit:

http://www.berkeleyfilmfoundation.org
End
Source:Berkeley Film Foundation
Email:***@berkeleyfilmfoundation.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Gallen.Neilly News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share