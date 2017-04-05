News By Tag
Berkeley Film Foundation Announces 2017 Grant Program
"More great films are submitted each year and we are impressed with their scope and quality, including work in the special student category," said Abby Ginzberg, president of the BFF board of directors. "We are extremely proud that several films funded by the BFF have found audiences at the Sundance Film Festival, Mill Valley Film Festival, DocuWeeks, Tribeca, and two have garnered Oscar nominations,"
The Berkeley FILM Foundation, is a 501(c)(3) grant program for independent filmmakers funded by the City of Berkeley, Wareham Development, and The Saul Zaentz Company with a mission to nurture, sustain and preserve the thriving local film community while attracting the next generation of filmmakers. The BFF focuses on supporting the ideals reflected in social, historical and innovative documentary and dramatic works.
The BFF provides grants to independent filmmakers who live or work in the East Shore communities of Berkeley, Emeryville, Albany, El Cerrito, Richmond, and Oakland. Student applicants, 18 or older must live in one of the qualified cities and be enrolled in an accredited school. Last year, the BFF expanded into Oakland.
"We are delighted that the City of Emeryville recently awarded the BFF a $10,000 grant earmarked for Emeryville filmmakers,"
For all the details, grant guidelines, and to apply for a 2017 grant, visit http://berkeleyfilmfoundation.org/
Complete applications must be received before 3:00 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2017.
For more information on the Berkeley FILM Foundation, please visit:
http://www.berkeleyfilmfoundation.org
