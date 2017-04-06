 
Redesigned Exterior Access Door

The new MX exterior access door is a newly redesigned exterior access door by Karp Associates, Inc.
 
 
Karp MX Exterior Access Door
WALKERSVILLE, Md. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Karp Associates, Inc. has improved the MX exterior access door with improvement to the acoustical and thermal performance of this access panel designed for exterior installation.    The exterior access door has two times the insulation improving the sound protection in this access door.  The factory-applied caulking, on the access panel, has enhanced thermal performance as well. With the additional insulation and the improved caulking installed in the MX door, the redesigned access door also significantly decreases air leaks and water penetration.

Construction of the MX Exterior Access Door is top notch.  The door and frame are manufactured with 18-gauge galvanized steel and is created with a one piece trim design. It also boasts closed cell neoprene gasket between the door and frame.  A galvanized piano hinge allows the door to open wide and effortlessly to access behind the wall.  The door has a finish of a prime coat of rust inhibitive electrostatic powder, baked white enamel.  With a lift and turn compression latch, including a cup sealing gasket, finished in textured chrome and keyed, this exterior access door will be a great addition to your exterior walls and ceilings to access the vital valves and cables hidden in the wall or ceiling.

The MX exterior access door is available in standard sizes, as small as  12" x 12" and 18" x 18" with standard sizes that increase to 36" x 36".  However, the MX exterior access door can be custom made to fit your rough wall opening.

An American made exterior access door will allow you to access those valves and wires located on the walls.  The Karp MX Exterior Access Door is available at www.ebuildingproducts.com.  The exterior access door is only one of many access door options available from Karp Associates and  ebuildingproducts.com.  Fire rated insulated doors, universal flush and recessed access doors for walls and ceilings, as well as roof hatches and valve boxes, are all available for your to order.  Ebuilingproducts.com has exceptional customer service and will assist you in ordering the proper access door for your job.

Source:ebuildingproducts inc
Email:***@ebuildingproducts.com Email Verified
Tags:Exterior Access
Industry:Construction
Location:Walkersville - Maryland - United States
Subject:Products
