News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Virtual Vizor® Updated Its Official Mobile App "VR Store" With New Features
The Virtual Vizor has released its official virtual reality app in the Google Play store, which comes with new feature additions, and allows users to find and install apps, and come across 360° and 3D videos.
Users can use the VR Store app to find useful Virtual Reality apps, 3D and 360° video. They can also view the number of videos and apps in every filter. The best content filters can allow them to hide videos with low reviews and ratings.
The app is regularly updated to make it more useful and interesting for users. The regular updates allow users to find many wonderful virtual reality images and videos. Once users install the VR Store app on their smatphones, they can find the best and latest Daydream VR and 360° videos for the Google Play store and YouTube.
With the new Virtual Vizor app, users can easily find the latest and top-rated virtual-reality apps on the Google play store. They can come across the newest and best 360 videos, 3D videos and virtual-reality apps for Google Daydream and Cardboard.
About Virtual Vizor®:
Virtual Vizor is a maker of foldable VR glasses to view games, videos and photos in 3D, 2D and 360°. It helps users to easily access 360° videos, VR apps and 3D videos from YouTube and the Google Play store.
For more information, please visit https://play.google.com/
Media Contact:
Company: Virtual Vizor®
Contact: Dr Can Ansay (CEO)
Country: Germany
Email id: info@virtualvizor.com
Contact
Virtual Vizor®
***@virtualvizor.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse