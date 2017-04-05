Rapper Shawn Lewis releases new LP album 'Life Overseas'

Shawn Lewis

End

-- The writer, performer and producer of hip hop and R&B known as Shawn Lewis has released his latest full-length album, "Life Overseas." It contains 13 original Shawn Lewis tracks for an approximate total listening time of 40 minutes. The LP has been proudly published as an independent release without the support or direction of the corporate music industry. Smartly written, sharply delivered, and full of the best rhythms modern hip hop has to offer, "Life Overseas" is everything fans of Shawn Lewis have been waiting for and more.Shawn Lewis, a rapper and R&B artist, has been variously billed as a musician, a rapper, a singer, a songwriter, a producer and a sound engineer, all of which duties he performs with expert skill on "Life Overseas.""Life Overseas" is the third official Shawn Lewis release from his growing repertoire, which also includes two singles from 2015, "Spend a Lot of Money" and "Brand New Girl." Both of these 2015 tracks have been included in the set list chosen for this new release, "Life Overseas," making it an excellent introduction to this rapidly rising star from Florida."I started rapping and singing as a child," Shawn Lewis says of his music talent. "It's just in my blood."Asked to cite some main artistic influences for "Life Overseas," Shawn Lewis says that these days, he's building his artistic vision on a veteran foundation of his own vision."At this point in my career," he says, "I influence myself."Like all music from Shawn Lewis, "Life Overseas" has themes of perseverance and courageousness at its heart."['Life Overseas' is all about] determination, never giving up, wanting more in life, loving what you do and timeless music," writes Shawn Lewis."Life Overseas" by Shawn Lewis is available online worldwide beginning 11 April 2017.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com