 
News By Tag
* Shawn Lewis
* Life Overseas
* New Florida Hip Hop
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Johns
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

Rapper Shawn Lewis releases new LP album 'Life Overseas'

 
 
Shawn Lewis
Shawn Lewis
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Shawn Lewis
Life Overseas
New Florida Hip Hop

Industry:
Music

Location:
St. Johns - Florida - US

Subject:
Products

ST. JOHNS, Fla. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The writer, performer and producer of hip hop and R&B known as Shawn Lewis has released his latest full-length album, "Life Overseas." It contains 13 original Shawn Lewis tracks for an approximate total listening time of 40 minutes. The LP has been proudly published as an independent release without the support or direction of the corporate music industry. Smartly written, sharply delivered, and full of the best rhythms modern hip hop has to offer, "Life Overseas" is everything fans of Shawn Lewis have been waiting for and more.

Shawn Lewis, a rapper and R&B artist, has been variously billed as a musician, a rapper, a singer, a songwriter, a producer and a sound engineer, all of which duties he performs with expert skill on "Life Overseas."

"Life Overseas" is the third official Shawn Lewis release from his growing repertoire, which also includes two singles from 2015, "Spend a Lot of Money" and "Brand New Girl." Both of these 2015 tracks have been included in the set list chosen for this new release, "Life Overseas," making it an excellent introduction to this rapidly rising star from Florida.

"I started rapping and singing as a child," Shawn Lewis says of his music talent. "It's just in my blood."

Asked to cite some main artistic influences for "Life Overseas," Shawn Lewis says that these days, he's building his artistic vision on a veteran foundation of his own vision.

"At this point in my career," he says, "I influence myself."

Like all music from Shawn Lewis, "Life Overseas" has themes of perseverance and courageousness at its heart.

"['Life Overseas' is all about] determination, never giving up, wanting more in life, loving what you do and timeless music," writes Shawn Lewis.

"Life Overseas" by Shawn Lewis is available online worldwide beginning 11 April 2017.

-S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.MondoTunes.com

"Life Overseas" by Shawn Lewis –

https://www.amazon.com/Life-Overseas-Explicit-Shawn-Lewis...

Official Website –

https://twitter.com/RhymesLewis
End
Source:
Email:***@mondotunes.com Email Verified
Phone:7145551234
Tags:Shawn Lewis, Life Overseas, New Florida Hip Hop
Industry:Music
Location:St. Johns - Florida - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MondoTunes PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share