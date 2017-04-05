News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
John Ross Palmer hosts 6th Annual Prestigious Ladies Luncheon
Palmer has a built a career by honoring and supporting the community that supports him. Each Spring for the last six years, he's hosted a glamorous Ladies Luncheon to feature Houston's most dynamic women.
Palmer's husband Ryan Lindsay designed and created the Southern-inspired three-course repast: cranberry and spinach salad, southern chicken salad over arugula with hummus-cucumber wedges and cantaloupe slices, and finished with mango sorbet topped by fresh blackberries. The lively luncheon centered on a beautifully-
Palmer honored each remarkable woman with a unique gift. Each prestigious lady received an original ornament and custom pair of ladies socks– personalized with sublimated images of their choosing. Palmer said of the event, "Each year I'm mesmerized with inspiration by the women that attend and share stories at my Ladies Luncheon. Their passion and pursuits are improving Houston. My career grows as I take pleasure in honoring those that support me."
Similar gifts, ceramics and one-of-a-kind Palmer jewelry can be purchased at the John Palmer Art Gallery & Studio, 1218 Heights Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77008 (by appointment or during public events). If you have any questions about the 6th Annual Ladies Luncheon or Artist John Ross Palmer, please contact gallery co-owner Ryan Lindsay at 713-861-6726 or Ryan@JohnPalmerArt.com.
Contact
Ryan Lindsay
7138616726
ryan@johnpalmerart.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse