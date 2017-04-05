 
Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

John Ross Palmer hosts 6th Annual Prestigious Ladies Luncheon

Palmer has a built a career by honoring and supporting the community that supports him. Each Spring for the last six years, he's hosted a glamorous Ladies Luncheon to feature Houston's most dynamic women.
 
 
Palmer's 2017 Ladies Luncheon Honorees
 
HOUSTON - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Artist John Ross Palmer hosted his sixth annual Palmer's Prestigious Ladies Luncheon on Thursday, April 6th at his Historic Houston Heights Art Gallery & Studio. The VIP luncheon always honors a diverse group of his top collectors and community leaders from Houston, Texas.  This year's honorees included artists, non-profit leaders, business executives and scientists.  Nine of the cities' most dynamic women attended: Angela Birch-Cox, Patti Carlton, Carla Schraub, Winell Herron, Margaret Ferenz, Aileen McCormick, Tatiana Escallon, Laura Parkan, and Melanie Edmundson.

Palmer's husband Ryan Lindsay designed and created the Southern-inspired three-course repast: cranberry and spinach salad, southern chicken salad over arugula with hummus-cucumber wedges and cantaloupe slices, and finished with mango sorbet topped by fresh blackberries. The lively luncheon centered on a beautifully-styled table in Palmer's main art gallery or "Great Room" next to Palmer's most recent large art installation of Plexiglas caterpillars, butterflies and dragonflies.

Palmer honored each remarkable woman with a unique gift.  Each prestigious lady received an original ornament and custom pair of ladies socks– personalized with sublimated images of their choosing.  Palmer said of the event, "Each year I'm mesmerized with inspiration by the women that attend and share stories at my Ladies Luncheon.  Their passion and pursuits are improving Houston. My career grows as I take pleasure in honoring those that support me."

Similar gifts, ceramics and one-of-a-kind Palmer jewelry can be purchased at the John Palmer Art Gallery & Studio, 1218 Heights Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77008 (by appointment or during public events). If you have any questions about the 6th Annual Ladies Luncheon or Artist John Ross Palmer, please contact gallery co-owner Ryan Lindsay at 713-861-6726 or Ryan@JohnPalmerArt.com.

