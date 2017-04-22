 
Industry News





Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Steel: The Story of Pittsburgh's Iron & Steel Industry

Local author Dale Richard Perelman will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
PITTSBURGH - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Steel: The Story of Pittsburgh's Iron & Steel Industry, 1852-1902

Local author Dale Richard Perelman will be available to sign copies of book

Steel portrays the growth of the iron and steel industry in smoke-filled Pittsburgh during America's industrial age. It's the fast-paced saga of millionaire barons Andrew Carnegie, Ben Franklin Jones, Henry Clay Frick, Henry Phipps, and Charles Schwab. These strong-willed leaders often plotted and schemed against one another yet united against their underpaid and undervalued pro-union immigrant workforce. Author Dale Richard Perelman recounts this struggle of bloody battles throughout Western Pennsylvania's plants, mines, and railroad yards.

About the Author:

Dale Richard Perelman has written several books including Mountain of Light, The Regent and Centenarians. Mr. Perelman holds a bachelor of arts degree in English literature from Brown University and an MBA in industrial relations from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

1000 Cranberry Square Drive

Cranberry Township, PA 16066

When:  Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
