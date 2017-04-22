News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Steel: The Story of Pittsburgh's Iron & Steel Industry
Local author Dale Richard Perelman will be available to sign copies of book
Steel portrays the growth of the iron and steel industry in smoke-filled Pittsburgh during America's industrial age. It's the fast-paced saga of millionaire barons Andrew Carnegie, Ben Franklin Jones, Henry Clay Frick, Henry Phipps, and Charles Schwab. These strong-willed leaders often plotted and schemed against one another yet united against their underpaid and undervalued pro-union immigrant workforce. Author Dale Richard Perelman recounts this struggle of bloody battles throughout Western Pennsylvania's plants, mines, and railroad yards.
About the Author:
Dale Richard Perelman has written several books including Mountain of Light, The Regent and Centenarians. Mr. Perelman holds a bachelor of arts degree in English literature from Brown University and an MBA in industrial relations from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
1000 Cranberry Square Drive
Cranberry Township, PA 16066
When: Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
