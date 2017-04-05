 
Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Brenda O'Connell, PT of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance Earns Certification

O'Connell has earned certification in dry needling therapy and will offer the service at the Scituate clinic.
 
 
SCITUATE, Mass. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance, a South Shore practice specializing in unique programs that provide holistic treatment in orthopedic, spine and sports medicine specialties, announces that Brenda O'Connell, PT has earned certification in dry needling therapy and will offer the service at the Scituate clinic.

Dry needling is a form of therapy in which fine needles are inserted into muscle knots, tendons, ligaments or near nerves to stimulate a healing response in painful musculoskeletal conditions such as shoulder impingement, tennis elbow, carpal tunnel syndrome, shin splints, headaches, plantar fasciitis or low back pain.

A resident of Pembroke, O'Connell graduated from Boston Univerisity with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Therapy. She has spent the last 36 years working on the South Shore, the last several years in management. She has 30 years experience in orthopedics with special training in manual therapies including myofascial release, joint mobilization, strain-counter strain and cranio-sacral therapy. O'Connell has six years experience with treating chronic pain of the head, neck and shoulder and TMJ disorder.  While spending time in the home care setting, she received experience in treating vestibular disorders and fall prevention in the geriatric population.

"Brenda has vast experience in treating chronic pain and dry needling will add to the treatment of patients," said Eric Edelman, PT, owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance. "Dry needling is a modern, science –based intervention for the treatment of pain and we are pleased to add this specialty service in our Scituate Clinic

About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance

Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and a new location in Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They  offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-art facilities allow them to meet the unique needs of their patients and achieve the fastest results. For additional information, please call 781-347-4686 or visit www.peaktherapy.com
Source:Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance
