News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Caribbean Village near Venice adds two new home plans under $300k
At more than half sold out, community offers beautiful new amenity center
The Avon and Clifton home plans offer 1,641 and 1,816 square feet of living space and two bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage. They feature a modern, open floor plan including an open kitchen that flows to the dining room and outdoor living space. The Avon's living room and study provide entertainment and leisure options. A great room and a flex room, with optional interior French doors for extra elegance, form the heart of the Clifton. The flex room could also be configured as an optional third bedroom.
The new amenity center is situated on a peninsula on Caribbean Village's largest lake. Since its opening, homeowners have been enjoying recreation and social activities on the water. Features include an elegant lakeside clubhouse, heated resort-style pool, poolside cabanas, state-of-the-
The public is invited to tour the professionally decorated Ashbury model, which is open seven days a week. This three-bedroom, three-and-a-
Caribbean Village residents enjoy easy access to the white sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico and the "Old Florida" charm, dining, shopping and entertainment of nearby Venice. Caribbean Village is also close to I-75, world-class golf and fishing, and bustling Sarasota.
For an appointment or more information, contact sales agent Joan Laurence at (941) 525-2248 (tel:(941)%20525-
Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 78 markets in 26 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions of the United States. D.R. Horton has been the largest builder in the United States by volume for 15 consecutive years. For over 35 years, D.R. Horton has consistently delivered top-quality new homes to homebuyers across the nation. The livable floor plans, energy-efficient features and robust new home warranty demonstrate our commitment to excellence in construction. D.R. Horton exhibits leadership in residential development through design innovation, superior craftsmanship, and responsiveness to the needs of its customers. The simple vision that began over 35 years ago represents years of value and security when you choose America's Builder to make your dreams come true. For more information, visit our website at www.drhorton.com/
Registered Building Contractor License # CBC1259453
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse