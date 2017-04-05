 
Caribbean Village near Venice adds two new home plans under $300k

At more than half sold out, community offers beautiful new amenity center
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- D.R. Horton's Southwest Florida  division has introduced two new plans to its distinctive portfolio of homes at Caribbean Village. The intimate gated community near historic downtown Venice now offers ten plans and is more than half sold out. Prices start at $269,990, and all home plans offer a two- or three-car garage. Many of the homesites at Caribbean Village feature lake and preserve views, and a beautiful new amenity center has also recently opened.

The Avon and Clifton home plans offer 1,641 and 1,816 square feet of living space and two bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage. They feature a modern, open floor plan including an open kitchen that flows to the dining room and outdoor living space. The Avon's living room and study provide entertainment and leisure options. A great room and a flex room, with optional interior French doors for extra elegance, form the heart of the Clifton. The flex room could also be configured as an optional third bedroom.

The new amenity center is situated on a peninsula on Caribbean Village's largest lake. Since its opening, homeowners have been enjoying recreation and social activities on the water. Features include an elegant lakeside clubhouse, heated resort-style pool, poolside cabanas, state-of-the-art fitness center and a bocce ball court.

The public is invited to tour the professionally decorated Ashbury model, which is open seven days a week. This three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home features 2,431 square feet of living space and is well-suited for entertaining, with an open kitchen and expansive living room that flows to the spacious lanai, which offers the convenience of a pool bath. A separate dining room accommodates more formal gatherings, while a den provides privacy and flexibility.

Caribbean Village residents enjoy easy access to the white sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico and the "Old Florida" charm, dining, shopping and entertainment of nearby Venice. Caribbean Village is also close to I-75, world-class golf and fishing, and bustling Sarasota.

For an appointment or more information, contact sales agent Joan Laurence at (941) 525-2248 (tel:(941)%20525-2248).

Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 78 markets in 26 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions of the United States. D.R. Horton has been the largest builder in the United States by volume for 15 consecutive years. For over 35 years, D.R. Horton has consistently delivered top-quality new homes to homebuyers across the nation. The livable floor plans, energy-efficient features and robust new home warranty demonstrate our commitment to excellence in construction. D.R. Horton exhibits leadership in residential development through design innovation, superior craftsmanship, and responsiveness to the needs of its customers. The simple vision that began over 35 years ago represents years of value and security when you choose America's Builder to make your dreams come true. For more information, visit our website at www.drhorton.com/swfla. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder. Florida

Registered Building Contractor License # CBC1259453
Source:D.R. Horton Southwest Florida
