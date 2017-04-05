News By Tag
New Construction Brings Additional Senior Living Options to Dacula
Arbor Terrace at Hamilton Mill adding independent living residences
Arbor is partnering with Aspire Development Partners, a Georgia-based developer of senior living communities and Choate Construction on the project. Rosemann & Associates will serve as architects for the new, two-story 118,949 sq. ft. building.
The new addition will help meet the increasing demand for upscale senior living in the Hamilton Mill area, and is expected to be completed in early 2018.
"When phase two is completed, Arbor Terrace at Hamilton Mill will bring a range of options to meet the needs of seniors, whether they need care and assistance or not," said Judd Harper, president of The Arbor Company. "We look forward to making this independent living lifestyle available and welcoming seniors who want to enjoy the exceptional service and convenient lifestyle that makes Arbor Terrace the new signature of senior living."
The new independent living community will feature 11 private cottages (1650 square feet) and 89 one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 697 to 1,262 square feet. Pricing will start at $3,400 per month with no buy-in investment required. Once it opens, the new community is expected to create more than 30 new jobs.
In the independent living community, residents will enjoy access to a wide range of support services and amenities, including home health care through Arbor's partnership with a local provider. Other unique features of the new addition will include a heated, indoor pool, fitness/yoga room, rehab gym, coffee and wine bar, a courtyard featuring outdoor dining, bocce, a workshop/craft room, theater, salon and restaurant-style dining room.
The new community also boasts a convenient location near I-85, one exit north of the Mall of Georgia. Arbor Terrace at Hamilton Mill is just a 12-minute drive from Château Élan, a popular destination in the Atlanta area for special events.
An information center will open at the site in the summer of 2017. For more information about Arbor Terrace at Hamilton Mill and the upcoming addition, visit https://www.arborcompany.com/
About The Arbor Company:
The Arbor Company is an Atlanta-based operator of more than 30 independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, serving seniors in 10 states. With 30 years of dedication and experience, The Arbor Company strives to deliver the highest quality care and service to residents and their families. The company's innovative Engaged Living program creates meaningful moments through structured activity programs and spontaneous interactions, filling each day with the right balance of purpose and fun. More information about The Arbor Company is available at www.ArborCompany.com
About Aspire Development Partners
Aspire Development Partners is a Georgia based developer of senior living communities throughout the Southeastern U.S. Aspire's experience spans the complete senior living spectrum including active adult, independent living, assisted living, memory care, and senior "campus" communities including Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs).
