Kingman, Arizona Resort Proves Popular As Winter Destination Arizona is a winter haven for residents of the Northeast, upper Midwest, and Canada. Ramada Kingman Hotel, located in Kingman, Arizona, and adjoining Canyon 66 Restaurant & Lounge are currently preparing for and expecting a high turnout for this upcoming Winter as a very popular vacation destination for these visitors. 1 2 3 4 5 Outside Entry To Lobby Beautiful Outdoor Pool Room with 2 Queen Beds Outdoor Pool At Sunset Poolside Gazebo KINGMAN, Ariz. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The popular Resort Hotel is already preparing for a busy Winter as bookings increase from more Eastern States like: Minnesota, New Jersey, New York and others.



"Every year seems to get more busy," explains Hotel manager Sultan Abbas. "I think people on the East Coast are looking for somewhere affordable, quiet and beautiful to relax for a few weeks during the Winter," Abbas adds.



One of the reasons Abbas cites is the proximity of Kingman to other destinations like Bullhead City, Laughlin and the Grand Canyon. "Kingman is less crowded and more quiet than some of those other destinations, but still only about an hour away," Abbas says. "It allows people to add some diversity to their vacation, by including some short drive time, 'road trip' kind of fun along the World Famous Route 66," Abbas added.



Kingman, Arizona is centrally located to a wide array of amenities and attractions ideally suited for development of senior focused marketing. One of the state's top urban/rural trail systems is located at the western edge of the city near the site of historic Fort Beale. Stetson Winery is located east of town along historic Route 66, as is Grand Canyon Caverns and Keepers of the Wild wildlife park.



According to Kingman tourism website GoKingman.com, visitors come from Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania every year, with Washington and Minnesota being among the highest sources of visitors.



Diverse museums and cultural opportunities further add to the value of Kingman as a destination for winter visitors. In addition to an award-winning Route 66 Museum, the city is home to the Mohave Museum of History & Arts that features a display of artifacts associated with Andy Devine, the character actor, and the world's only electric vehicle museum. The Kingman Center for the Arts regularly hosts concerts, lectures, and gallery exhibitions. The Art Hub offers an array of classes that range from writers workshops to painting by watercolor and photography.



Summer is usually a peak season for resorts such as Ramada Kingman but property owners are developing plans for ensuring that winter months are equally busy by expanding on Kingman area partnership arrangements that enable promotion of the city as a year-round destination. These plans include the sponsorship of events, the creation of special programs, and the development of area tour packages.



Through strategic partnership with internationally acclaimed author Jim Hinckley, snowbirds can take advantage of walking tours of the historic district and presentations on area history are also offered by Ramada Kingman. Tours of the 160-mile Route 66 corridor in western Arizona, the longest remaining uninterrupted section of this historic highway, are also available upon special request.



To make reservations for this Winter or for more information about pending projects and special services, please contact Robert Walton, Sales Manager at Ramada Kingman at



About Ramada Kingman



Opened in 1964 as a Holiday Inn, the Ramada Kingman Hotel in Kingman, AZ is a full-service resort centrally located in northwestern Arizona. Kingman is a stop for Amtrak, and Ramada Kingman is a 15-minute drive from Kingman Airport. Shuttle service is available. McCarren International Airport in Las Vegas is 105 miles to the north. The hotel property is located sixty-five miles from Grand Canyon West and the Skywalk and sixty-miles from Grand Canyon Caverns. For more information about the Hotel, please visit:



