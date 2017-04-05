News By Tag
Aroma Bravo Suggests Brewing Coffee At Home To Save More Money
A coffee expert suggests ditching the coffeehouse chains for home brewing in order to save more money in the long run.
"It is appalling to see how much money is wasted on coffeehouse specialty drinks. The prices are ridiculously high for a single cup of coffee that isn't always good," a coffee expert from Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea commented. "If you look at the yearly costs of ordering at a coffee chain, home brewing is definitely a huge bargain."
It is exactly for this reason that many aficionados have converted to home brewing methods in order to get more value for their money.
"Brewing coffee at home is the best option if you're searching for a good cup of coffee that doesn't hurt your wallet. Buying home brewing equipment may seem expensive at first, but it's actually a smart investment because it will last you for several years. Think about how many cups of coffee you can get from that. You'll be saving a whole lot of money in the long haul," the expert remarked.
"Delicious coffee can be made at home for only a fraction of the cost at a coffee shop. As long as you have the right brewing equipment, you can practically recreate any barista-style drink you love. From simple pour over coffee to espresso shots and specialty lattes—anything is possible," he added.
The expert also strongly suggests using whole coffee beans that go well with any type of equipment.
"Not all coffee beans are suitable for all methods of home brewing. You want a brand that's compatible with an espresso machine, Italian coffee maker, French press, pour over dripper and other brewing equipment so you can freely switch from one method to the next without having to constantly change brands," he added.
Coffee aficionados who want to try brewing at home can simply choose their preferred equipment and get compatible whole coffee beans at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo
Aroma Bravo is a trusted seller of organic whole bean coffee from Honduras. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is a must-have for home brewers.
