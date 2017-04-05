News By Tag
Park Byung-Hoon Solo Show at JanKossen Contemporary
Park Byung-Hoon's paintings are manifestations of the marriage between bold gestural abstraction and delicate transparency.
While at first glance, the works are reminiscent of an ethereal Mark Rothko, or a vibrant Clyfford Still, Byung-Hoon is more than a master of contemporary abstract expressionism. He is equally aligned with performance art, his work, acting like a relic of a performative action painting caught mid-stroke.
Byung-Hoon takes advantage of the translucence of glass to create a narrative; each layer of acrylic plexiglas revealing a different chapter to his process. Existing simultaneously as paintings and sculptures, Byung-Hoon never attempts to control his paint. Instead he allows it to drip and flow before capturing it mid-motion between layers of acrylic. The beauty of each layer fully realized. What is left is a dimensional and storied composition that melds sculpture and painting and allows the viewer to see the inside of a painting.
The contrast between his seductive and dynamic layers of vibrant color and his hard-edged and minimalistic layers of Plexiglas are inherently provocative and demanding. The viewer is confronted with this divergence before sinking slowly into the layers of Byung-Hoon's chronicle. Byung-Hoon, coming from three generations of Pastor families, and his works, loosely inspired by stained glass windows, are sometimes viewed as windows to the soul.
Park Byung-Hoon was born in 1967. He graduated from Inchon City University, Korea. His work has been exhibited internationally. Park currently lives and works in Paris, France.
About JanKossen Contemporary
JanKossen Contemporary was established in Basel 2009, and focuses primarily on abstract, conceptual art created by both established and mid-career international talents. The gallery is committed to publishing artist's books featuring scholarship by leading contemporary thinkers as well as previously unpublished archival material.
Maintaining exhibition spaces in New York, USA and in Venice, Italy (2017), and an office in Basel, Switzerland, while participating in art fairs internationally, JanKossen Contemporary also specializes in private sales in the secondary market with a focus on the work by European, Chinese and American twentieth century and contemporary artists. The gallery also provides advisory and collection management services.
Visit http://www.jankossen.com/
Contact
JanKossen Contemporary
Kimberley Villamor
***@jankossen.com
