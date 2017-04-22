News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for The Springs: Resort Towns of Sonoma Valley
Local author Michael Acker will be available to sign copies of book
Local author Michael Acker will be available to sign copies of book
The Springs area of Sonoma Valley has a fascinating history going back to Spanish colonization of California, continuing through the Mexican period with Vallejo and the mid-19th-century sojourns of Hooker and Leavenworth, and moving into the flowering of the geothermal resort era in the 1880s. Eventually, the unincorporated towns of Boyes Hot Springs, Fetters Hot Springs, Agua Caliente, and El Verano became collectively known as The Springs, which were thriving resort communities from the 1880s through the 1960s. Sharing an illustrious history with the adjacent city of Sonoma, they continue to thrive in new ways into the 21st century. In this volume, the story of the valley is well documented in postcards, snapshots, and newspaper photographs and articles.
About the Author:
Michael Acker has been a resident of the Sonoma Valley for the past 18 years. A local artist and historian, Acker is the rental coordinator at the Sonoma Community Center, past president of the Sonoma Valley Grange, and an activist in the Springs Community Alliance. He holds a master of fine arts in sculpture from San Francisco State University. The author is thankful for the participation of local collectors and longtime residents, as well as the Bancroft Library, the Sonoma County Library, the State Library of California, the Stanford University Library, and the San Francisco Public Library.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
700 4th Street
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
When: Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse