Open House at Amazing Lash Studio in Wayne, NJ Saturday May 6th!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Jacqueline Laurita and Daughter Ashlee Homles will be attending!

-- Pop the bubbly! All are invited to the Grand Opening Celebration of Amazing Lash Studio in Wayne, NJ. Stop by on Saturday May, 6th 2017 to enjoy sweat treats, a popcorn bar (courtesy of), studio tours, prizes, and free give-a-ways!Also, be sure to snap away becausestar, Jacqueline Laurita and daughter Ashlee Holmes will be in studio for photo ops.Take advantage of their offers:$79.99 for a first full set of eyelash extensions (Reg. $250)$59.99 Membership includes 1 refill per month and discounted products.The amazing thing about eyelash extensions is that once you have them you will never want to be caught without them! Your lash stylist will conduct a lash consultation and choose from 4 lash styles- Cute, Sexy, Gorgeous, and Natural depending on your personality and eye shape. Get ready to throw away your mascara and say hello to a beautiful low maintenance routine!Visit the studio at 30 Preakness Shopping Center, Wayne, NJ 07470 or Call (973) 988-0123. Request your appointment at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/ studios/nj/wayne/ wayne