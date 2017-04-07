News By Tag
Open House at Amazing Lash Studio in Wayne, NJ Saturday May 6th!
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Jacqueline Laurita and Daughter Ashlee Homles will be attending!
Take advantage of their offers:
• Introductory Offer: $79.99 for a first full set of eyelash extensions (Reg. $250)
•Monthly Membership: $59.99 Membership includes 1 refill per month and discounted products.
The amazing thing about eyelash extensions is that once you have them you will never want to be caught without them! Your lash stylist will conduct a lash consultation and choose from 4 lash styles- Cute, Sexy, Gorgeous, and Natural depending on your personality and eye shape. Get ready to throw away your mascara and say hello to a beautiful low maintenance routine!
Visit the studio at 30 Preakness Shopping Center, Wayne, NJ 07470 or Call (973) 988-0123. Request your appointment at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/
