Lifestyle Resources Launches Sterling Academy for Household Assistance Training a New Generation
New company recruits college students and recent graduates for hands-on training/internship, provides the luxury of affordable household help for a wider client base.
Sterling Academy will place eager private service apprentices with busy families to provide hands-on experience working in private homes, providing valuable training while simultaneously offering families, couples and individuals with busy lives and long to-do lists the luxury of private staff at a much more affordable rate. Because the apprentices are beginners who are learning on the job as they provide service for their training families, the cost of help is a fraction of professional domestic service staff.
"Private Service is a hidden industry that can be quite lucrative, and, with a few years of experience and excellent references, salaries well above the traditional industry standard for those with degrees in hospitality, culinary arts, event planning teaching, home economics, and more," says JaNiece Rush, founder. "It's the perfect option for college students and recent graduates who may not have found the best job yet."
Highlights of the program include:
· Try out private service as a career option, with full immersion in the industry.
· Get paid while learning and taking classes in higher-level skills attractive to any employer in any industry.
· Room and board is included, which means no rent, mortgage or utility services to worry about, so apprentices can not only save money, but should be able to afford to enjoy their time off (usually weekends).
· Opportunity to travel and live in places that may otherwise not be affordable just out of college. Explore and enjoy the advantages of living close to places like New York, Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more.
· Training in First Aid/CPR, discretion, conduct, best practices and safety.
· Training in OneNote from one of the top Microsoft training services, Redcape Academy, for calendaring family events and writing household manuals.
· Monthly podcasts with real celebrity chefs, personal assistants, butlers, nannies and other "private service superstars" who will speak with the apprentices live online.
· Opportunity to take advantage of discounted rates with firms that provide training for specialized career areas.
· Resulting careers from the training can include: private chef, celebrity or High Net Worth Individual (HNWI) personal assistant, yacht staff, professional nanny, estate manager, personal protection agent, professional butler, executive housekeeper, estate manager and more.
"Many of the best private service staff are aging out of the industry and retiring, and few people with the skills required to keep up the properties of our clients are immigrating in. We are sincerely running out of people to place," said Rush, who has been celebrated as staffing the homes of the rich and famous for nearly 20 years. "We saw a need to not only train a new generation of best-in class-private service staff, but also make high-level household assistance affordable to a wider group of client families."
Those interested in applying for the program can contact Kelly Wynn, National Director of Apprentice Recruitment, at Kelly@sterlingstaff.com or 620-577-5570, or contact the company for more information at http://www.sterlingstaff.com/
Follow Sterling Academy on Facebook @SterlingAcademyForHouseholdAssistance and Twitter @SterlingAcad4HA
About Lifestyle Resources
Lifestyle Resources is known for best-in-class service in the recruitment and staffing of high net worth and ultra-high net worth homes with top-level private service professionals. Its founder, JaNiece Rush, and her team have been featured in publications such as Vogue, The Wall Street Journal, Worth Magazine, The Air Charter Guide, America's Elite 1000 and The New York Times. Rush has been interviewed by the BBC, Access Hollywood, The Wall Street Journal Report and is prominently featured as an industry expert in "The Fabjob Guide to Becoming a Celebrity Personal Assistant." The firm was also recognized as "The Best of the Best" in household staffing by the Association of Celebrity Personal Assistants, and Rush was titled, "The Domestic Help Expert," by an international "Fortune 100" company who sought her advisement and consulting services through a leading US-based work/life company.
For more information, visit www.sterlinglifestyle.com or follow on Facebook @SterlingStaff
Sterling Academy For Household Assistance
