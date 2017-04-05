News By Tag
Dr. Jay R. Goldman Takes On Eating Disorder Patients
Dr. Jay R. Goldman treats many different types of patients, including those suffering from eating disorders. If you have ever raided the fridge after your parents have left the house, or felt stuck on diet pills, you may feel alone in your problems. However, Dr. Jay R. Goldman knows what you are going through, and he is ready to help you get your issue under control, while learning to love yourself.
The time has come for you to overcome your issue. Instead of suffering alone, reach out to Dr. Jay R. Goldman. Contact his office, today, and set up your appointment.
For more information visit http://www.palmbeachinsomniatherapy.com or call (561) 371-7141.
