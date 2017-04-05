 
News By Tag
* Insomnia Palm Beach Gardens
* Anxiety Palm Beach Gardens
* Family Therapy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Palm Beach Gardens
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Dr. Jay R. Goldman Takes On Eating Disorder Patients

 
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Life can seem extremely difficult when you aren't getting enough sleep at night. And, although different people require different amounts of rest, you are usually pretty aware when you aren't getting enough of it. And, if your issues are being caused by insomnia, chronic pain, nightmares, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or a number of related issues, things can seem pretty hopeless. Fortunately, Dr. Jay R. Goldman has treatment options that can get you back on the path to restorative sleep.

Dr. Jay R. Goldman treats many different types of patients, including those suffering from eating disorders. If you have ever raided the fridge after your parents have left the house, or felt stuck on diet pills, you may feel alone in your problems. However, Dr. Jay R. Goldman knows what you are going through, and he is ready to help you get your issue under control, while learning to love yourself.

The time has come for you to overcome your issue. Instead of suffering alone, reach out to Dr. Jay R. Goldman. Contact his office, today, and set up your appointment.

For more information visit http://www.palmbeachinsomniatherapy.com or call (561) 371-7141.
End
Source:Dr. Jay R. Goldman
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Insomnia Palm Beach Gardens, Anxiety Palm Beach Gardens, Family Therapy
Industry:Health
Location:Palm Beach Gardens - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Square D Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share