The Gold Coast Arts Center Will Be Hosting The Upcoming Exhibition "Creative Crossroads"
May 7th Through September 15th, 2017 OPENING RECEPTION: Sunday, May 7th 4-7PM The Work of Luis 'Zimad' Lamboy & Adam Handler will be on Display
Luis 'Zimad' Lamboy was born in the South Bronx in 1965. In the late 1970's he began his career as a graffiti and street artist, which has heavily influenced his style and global brand. He attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in NYC between 1988 and 1990 where he studied textile Surface designing after being awarding a scholarship. As a self taught artist, he began to combine his skills with formal training in design to develop the unique and contemporary styles he is best known for today.
His first show was in 1984 at Fashion Moda, a gallery best known for first showcasing graffiti art in NYC. Since then, he has showed and sold his work globally including exhibitions in the United States, Russia, France, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Amsterdam, Philippines, Vietnam, Ecuador, Panama and Netherlands. His clients include many major brands such as Nike, MTV, Modello, Corona, Red Bull, Lions Gate Films, Jacob & Co. and State Farm as well as many private clients and celebrities. He has appeared in dozens of documentaries and has been interviewed and invited to participate in shows and projects all over the world.
His influences come from Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, Jean Michele Basquiat and, Jeff Koons. Luis Lamboy sees art as a living timeless force. He lives and breathes art and sees it in everything from architecture, to nature. His works incorporate his experiences and histories often forgotten lessons, which he hopes will educate and inspire people all over the world for generations to come.
Adam Handler was born in Queens NY and grew up on Long Island. As a young child and adolescent, he spent countless hours at his grandparents framing factory in New York City. There, his passion for the arts grew and it became inevitable that he too would discover the many possibilities of art. As a college student, Handler studied Life Drawing in Italy and went on to graduate from Purchase College with a major in Art History. He has also studied craft design with Jorge Nieves and printing color photography with Debra Mesa-Pelly. Handler has exhibited his work in New York City, Greenwich CT, Canada, and Texas. Handler has no plans of slowing down and continues to create new series of works, which include painting, sculpture and drawing.
The Gold Coast Arts Center--located at 113 Middle Neck Rd Great Neck, NY
For More Information CALL 516-829-2570 or VISIT: www.GoldCoastArts.org (http://goldcoastarts.org/
For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick@RickEberle.com
More About the Gold Coast Arts Center:
The Gold Coast Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting and supporting the arts through education, art exhibitions, performance and outreach. For over 20 years we have brought the arts and arts in education experiences to tens of thousands of people throughout our region. In addition, the arts center offers year round film screenings and hosts the Gold Coast International Film Festival. The Arts Center is an affiliate of the John F Kennedy Center for the for the Performing Arts: Partners in Education Program and National Gallery of Art, both located in Washington DC.
