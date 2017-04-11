News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Expatriate Group have simplified their International Healthcare iPMI policy
Expatriate Group have simplified the way that customers can choose their area of cover under their international health insurance plan.
"By reducing the number of areas from 5 to 3, we have taken another step in making our Expatriate Healthcare iPMI policy the most straight forward available in the international healthcare market" said Lee Gerry, Expatriate Group Director.
"Feedback from our customers suggested that this was an area where we could do better. So we did." he added. "The change is effective immediately for new customers and our existing customers will benefit on renewal of their policies."
Previously each country was graded from 1 to 5 (reflecting the costs of each country's cost of treatment), depending on the country where the customer wanted to receive treatment; with the required area being selected at the outset.
Expatriate Group's new iPMI areas are now:
1. EMEA & Asia (excluding China, Hong Kong and Singapore)
2. Worldwide, (excluding North America)
3. Worldwide.
"The new format gives our customers absolute clarity about their coverage area; generally increasing the number of countries where they are able to receive treatment" Lee Gerry continued.
"As well as making the buying process easier to understand, this change will be particularly important to a number of our customers, whose time in any given country can be transient".
Expatriate Group's, Expatriate Healthcare policy will still continue to provide worldwide out-of-area cover to ensure that customers are protected for emergencies, no matter which area of cover they choose.
Ends
Editor's Notes
Expatriate Group are an international provider of insurance services, based in the UK. We have customers in over 180 countries around the world. Through our website www.expatriatehealthcare.com we operate a 24 hour, global, one-stop shop for expats, international travellers, and overseas volunteers.
Our insurance products are designed specifically for expatriates;
The Principals of our company, having been expats themselves, fully understand the needs and concerns of people living overseas. This experience results in a desire to provide all our customers with relevant and valuable protection and expert, friendly and professional service.
Contacts
Lee Gerry – Expatriate Group Director
+44 (0)20 3551 6641
lee.gerry@expatriategroup.com
Contact
Lee Gerry
***@expatriategroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 11, 2017