Michael Saunders & Company Hosts Pre-Construction Block Party at The Mark
Guests milled along a closed section of State Street, in front of The Mark sales gallery and enjoyed smooth jazz music by The Crashers, delicious refreshments and delectable fare from some of the area's most popular food trucks, including POLPO Pizza Co., The Rolling Gourmet, Traveling Kitchen and B's Cool Treats Ice Cream Truck. The event was designed to spotlight The Mark's exciting location and capture the flavor of downtown Sarasota living.
"This was a wonderful event as we gathered at The Mark, danced in the streets and introduced buyers and neighbors to this one-of-a-kind community," said Michael Saunders & Company Founder and CEO Michael Saunders. "There is no better place to live, work and play than downtown Sarasota. The Mark truly captures the essence of what this means, with its stunning architecture, luxurious floor plans, central location and walkable proximity to all that downtown has to offer."
The Mark Sarasota will break ground this spring and is expected to be completed in the Spring 2019. It will feature luxury residences with groundbreaking pricing NOW from the mid-$600,000s, executive offices, elevated resort-style amenities and a streetscape promenade with select retail and restaurants.
There are a number of award-winning restaurants, boutiques and art galleries within walking distance of The Mark's State Street location, as well as visual and performing arts venues such as the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, the Asolo Repertory Theatre and the Florida Studio Theatre. Sarasota has been ranked as one of the Nation's Best Cities, as well as one of the Best Places to Retire.
To learn more about The Mark Sarasota, visit TheMarkSarasota.com. To learn more about Michael Saunders & Company, call (888) 552-5228 or visit www.michaelsaunders.com.
